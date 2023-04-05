This Week on Xbox: Games April 3-7 | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Next Week on Xbox: Games April 3-7

Great New Games Spotlight officially started and we are very excited to bring you hundreds of games every week for the next six weeks. More than 100 new games will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One between February 28 and April 10. Know all the details here.

Meet Your Maker

April 4, 2023

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery — Step into the shoes of the Keeper of the Chimera, a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth. Be part of a tactical battle for the most coveted resource on the planet and the key to the evolution of your Chimera: raw genetic material. Meet Your Maker is a first-person post-apocalyptic building and assault game where each level is designed by the players. Switch roles as you run twisting maze-like outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for fast and methodical combat by attacking other players’ creations. Get it in pre-sale at the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

Curse of the Sea Rats

April 6, 2023

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery — Take part in an epic, hand-animated “ratoidvania” adventure, where a pirate witch has turned your crew into rats. Explore a rich, non-linear world, enjoy fun action platforming, take on challenging bosses, and unlock unique abilities, either solo or in local co-op. Find it in the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

dashing orange

April 6, 2023

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery — dashing orange is a fast-paced 2D platform game focused on precision and fluidity, in which you will control a cute orange on a journey through an abstract world. Master jumping, wall sliding, dashing and more as you jump from level to level, moving across, up and down the screen to do your best in 75 challenging stages. Get it in pre-sale at the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper

April 6, 2023

Xbox One X Enhanced Title — Go on an exciting adventure. The children have been missing for a long time in Lakewitch and it is up to you to solve this terrifying mystery. Who is the kidnapper? Where are the children? How can you save them? Solve the puzzles and find the answers. Get it in pre-sale at the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

The Library of Babel

April 6, 2023

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery — Play as Ludovik, a Seeker, sent to investigate a murder case in Babylon. When a state of emergency is suddenly declared, Ludovik finds himself in increasingly dangerous territory as he tracks down the killer and unravels the mystery behind the library’s sudden closure. With a world filled with vast jungles, abandoned temples, and plenty of cybernetic denizens to interact with, The Library of Babel promises a thrilling adventure filled with danger and intrigue, and a thoughtful and atmospheric story about how we view infinity. Get it in pre-sale at the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

bumballon

April 7, 2023

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery — Get wrapped up in this beautiful but fast-paced adventure that spans an incredible world full of dangers. Explore seven unique worlds brimming with beautiful animated graphics and retro gaming nostalgia. Overcome dangers to save the magical kingdom of Bumballon and rescue the beautiful Princess Luna. Find it in the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

EA Sports PGA Tour

April 7, 2023

Play on 30 courses in EA Sports PGA Tour, designed with impressive quality with Frostbite so you can enjoy the details of golf more than ever. The PGA Tour is also the exclusive home of the Majors, including the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the US Open Championship, and The Open Championship. Powered by ShotLink, TrackMan and Pure Strike, you’ll enjoy golfer-specific tendencies with unique course dynamics and revved-up ball behavior for the ultimate golf playing experience. Create and customize a golfer, develop your skill set with new shot types, gain a deeper understanding of the course as you play, and learn to attack every hole like a pro. Acquire in presale EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition to start playing on April 4th. If you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with EA Play you will also be able to enjoy a trial of the game starting on April 4. Get it in pre-sale at the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventure

April 7, 2023

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S — Solve puzzles, explore different worlds with smooth platforming, and enjoy the beautiful scenery in the mysterious world of Joe Wander. Find it in the Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

