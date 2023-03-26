This week we have the best VALORANT competition in the world

Have VALORANT for a while! Riot Games is preparing for the start of VCT EMEA, a league with the top 10 teams in the region that will begin on March 27. Among them are three Spanish teams: koi, Team Heretics and giants. It should be noted that Spain is the country with the greatest representation in this competition. The remaining 7 teams that complete the league are Karmine Corp (France), Team Vitality (France), BBL Esports (Turkey), FUT Esports (Turkey), NAVI (Ukraine), Team Liquid (Netherlands) and the new champions of the LOCK//IN held in Brazil: Fnatic (UK).

three players Spaniards will participate in the competition:

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas (Team Heretics): One of the best-known players nationwide since the launch of VALORANT. Previously, he competed with G2 Esports where he posted two runner-up finishes at Challengers in 2021 and 2022.

Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren (koi): He was champion of a Masters in 2021 with Acend. Before KOI, he also played for G2 Esports and Guild Esports.

Adolf «fit1nho" Galician (giants): Giants franchise player. His role is duelist. Before Giants, he competed in LanZz Gaming, Wizards, 19esports. His favorite agents are Jett, Chamber and Raze. His favorite maps are Ascent and Pearl. His record: in Spain, champion of one stop of the Rising Series and of the regular phase of the VRL Rising Spain. Internationally, second place at a European stop and third place at the Red Bull Home Ground.

The first day will begin on March 27, which will be followed by four days of matches to kick off VCT EMEA 2023

Where can we follow the competition of VALORANT?

VCT EMEA can be followed in 14 languages: English, Spanish, Turkish, French, German, Arabic, Polish, Czech, Slovak, Finnish, Hungarian, Italian, Serbian and Ukrainian.

If you don’t want to miss the best VALORANT players in the world, we leave you here the link to the official VALORANT Spain twitch so you don’t miss it.

On the other hand, we leave you with the first confrontations that we will experience:

Fnatic vs Giants (March 27 at 6:00 p.m.)

KOI vs NAVI (March 27 at 9:00 p.m.)

Team Heretics vs FUT (March 28 at 6:00 p.m.)

