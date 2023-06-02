This Weekend at the Tavern: Friday June 2 Thank goodness it’s Steph!

DJ Steph plays the best of Disco, Funk, Big Beats and Hip-Hop and everything else that’s danceable with heart and soul. It doesn’t matter if it’s the 70’s, 80’s 90’s or 00’s, as long as it pops and moves smoothly. Jensen!!!

from 22:00, free entry, 18+

sunday 4 june

Tavern Live: Plum Green (New Zealand)

Born in a squat in Brixton, raised in New Zealand and currently living in Melbourne. Plum Green blends folk, grunge, goth and post-rock with its darkly lyrical lyrics. She knows how to put on an intimate live show with her impressive performances.

“Dark, sensual and deeply literate” – The Courier, Australia

“Walking a line between dark rock-age material (channeling the poems of Jim Morrison and the spirit of Patti Smith) and mystical folk-like ballads, Green rarely falls into the trap of the familiar…” – Graham Reid, elsewhere.co.nz

“Smells of darkness and sensuality with a folded knife … Her songs are filled with snakes and darkness and rain and emptiness and terror and paranoia.” – Gary Steele, witchdoctor.co.nz

“Plum Green – Remember this name. It’s easy to remember and if you listen to this album you’ll never forget it.” – Paul Goddard, Muzic.net.nz

Check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVqZJyKBGwg&t=97s

Starts at 16:00, free admission

Cafe Day Tavern

carel de grotelan 1