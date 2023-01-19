This will be the Primal Regression in Pokémon GO

niantic has announced the arrival of Primal Regression a Pokémon GO. And with this comes the primal raids. The original form has its origin in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire of the Nintendo 3DS. At the moment, only Groudon and Kyogre have Primal forms. And now they come to Pokémon GO and we will be able to find these legendary ones in the raids. They will be during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, although only during certain periods. Said event will begin in February 2023.

How will these new Primal Regression raids work in Pokémon GO?

Both mega raids like the primal raids work similarly in Pokémon GO. In these raids the original Pokémon will be very strong, therefore, it will cost more. It is much more recommended to do the raid together with other players. And visually it will look different in the game. To transform Groudon and Kyogre into their original form we must give them Primal Energy, which is obtained from these incursions. These will return to their normal shape after eight hours. However, as you give them more Primal Energy, they need less and less quantity to activate this form. Exactly the same as mega evolutions.

Depending on how long it takes you to win the primal raid, they will give you more or less Primal Energy. Another way to get these items is through some research tasks.

On the other hand, if you capture Groudon either kyogre Great Old Ones of the raids, they will know the charged movement primal pulse (Water) and the second edge of the abyss (Land). Both are rated at 130 both against trainers and in raids and gyms. The only way for them to learn these attacks is by catching them through these raids of the Primal Regression.

Other bonuses for Primal Regression

All bonuses related to Primal Regression have to do with these two legendary Pokémon. With Primal Groudon on our team, Fire, Grass and Earth type moves will be boosted in raids; the same happens with Primal Kyogre, but with the Water, Electric and Bug type attacks. This is probably because rainy weather increases the mentioned types for Kyogre and sunny weather for Groudon’s. So this will be a great advantage as we don’t need the weather to be on our side.

On the other hand, if we have Primal Groudon as a partner for the Primal Regression, we will gain more experience and candy when we catch a Fire, Grass and Ground type Pokémon. And in the same way it will be for Water, Electric and Bug if we use Primal Kyogre.

What is the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn?

Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) It will be a paid event that is held in the United States on February 18 and 19, 2023. Here there will already be the so-called “primal waves”. However, we will also have the opportunity in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global). It is an event that has as protagonists the Pokémon of the third generation. For the same reason, the Primal Regression, since the legendaries have their origin in the Hoenn region with pokemon ruby ​​and sapphire of the Game Boy Advance. Although the original form appeared for the first time much later; being more exact, in the sixth generation.

Apart from everything that comes to Pokémon GO by Primal Regressionduring the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Pokémon of the third generation will be able to be caught. A good chance to catch the missing shiny shapes. We know, for example, that Kecleon and Jirachi will appear more during this event. For more information, we recommend visiting the official website.

What do you think when the Primal Regression a Pokémon GO? Do you like it?