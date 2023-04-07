This will be the Valorant Rise Tournament | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

The regional competition expands with a new format for Latino teams

LATAM, April 6, 2023.– The VALORANT Challengers League has already finished its first split, which defined the first two dominant teams with the Grand Final of the playoffs: 9z in Latin America South and Six Karma in Latin America North.

As the competition prepares for its second split of 2023, which will begin on April 26, a new tournament for the Latam community was announced last week: VALORANT Rise.

This competition, aimed at all the teams that did not qualify for VALORANT Challengers, will have an Open Qualifier that has already opened its registrations. The top four teams from the Open will join four invited teams and battle it out over two phases to find the champion of the North and the South.

The top team from each zone will earn a chance to play in the promotion/relegation match against the team that is ranked sixth on the VALORANT Challengers overall table at the end of the second split. In this way, this series will define which team will have a guaranteed place in the competition during the 2024 season. Both the VALORANT Rise final and the promotion / relegation match will be the best of five maps.

