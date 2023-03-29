This will be Valorant Rise, the tournament that grants promotion to Challengers

Latin American teams will have the chance to promote to Challengers through Valorant Rise, Riot’s new tournament.

The Riot Games shooter will soon start a new tournament in Latin America, which will serve to seek promotion to Challengers. This competition will be called Valorant Rise and It will take place both in the North and in the South of the region during the month of May. Registration for the Open Qualifier is now open and the teams invited to the Closed have been defined.

As we all know, tier 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour is made up of the APAC, EMEA and Americas International Leagues. However, a little further down appear the challenger leagues, which are spread throughout the world. These represent the second step of the competitive Valorant, although now Riot Games revealed that there is still one more. We are talking about Valorant Rise, a new competition will grant a place for Promotion / Relegation to Valorant Challengers. The winner of said quota must play a series to the best of 5 against the sixth of the general table of the Challengers League 2023.

In this case, the tournament will have 8 teams in both the North and the South. Of those participants, 4 will be defined in the Open Qualifier and the rest will be chosen by invitation. The Valorant Rise format will start with a Double elimination group stage with two zones called Alpha and Omega. The top two teams from each zone will go to Playoffs, who will also have a double elimination bracket. At this stage, all matches will be best of 3, except for the final that will be the best of 5 and that will deliver the quota for the Promo/Relegation.

Teams invited to Valorant Rise

North

CHIVAS ESPORTS

BORDER MONSTER

Making it Look Easy

Illicit Gaming

South

oxen

newstar

ZEN Esports

University eSports

Besides, Registration for the Open Qualifier is now open and you can register through this link. It should be noted that the maximum number of teams is 128 and registration will be available until April 10th. The Open Qualifier will be held from April 19 to 24 and it will have a simple elimination format, where all the matches will be the best of 3. The 4 teams that win the fifth round will qualify for Valorant Rise.