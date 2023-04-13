This would be the LoL Mythical Store in April 2023

League of Legends is preparing for a new change related to cosmetics. LoL Mythical Shop is about to change. As revealed Big Bad Bear on his YouTube channelafter the information revealed by @Julex_Gameplays, this store will receive an update very soon. This means that over the next few days we will see how some skins they come out of rotation. In contrast, new cosmetics will arrive that would have already been revealed.

A priori it seems that there will be two skins that will leave the LoL Mythic Shop. fizz fluffy of prestige and Prestige Ascended Pantheon will be the cosmetics that will leave this rotation. These changes would come next April 20thwhich means that they will be available with the League of Legends patch 13.8. A version in which the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023) and that it will give us some skins long awaited by the gaming community.

The LoL Mythical Shop already has a new rotation of skins

According to the leaks, Senna True Damage (125 Mythic Essences) and Kayn herald of chaos (125 Mythic Essences) will be the new cosmetics that will be implemented in the store. Not only that, but along with these skins will also arrive a new chroma mythical for Riven Warrior of order. This chroma will have a cost of 40 Mythic Essencesalthough as already indicated in the past it will offer a new look and a small visual update to the skin major.

These are the changes coming to the LoL Mythic Shop over the next few days. In just over a week we should see all these updates implemented in the Riot Games MOBA. After this we will have to wait a few months until the developer returns to provide changes to this LoL Mythical Store. Stay tuned because maybe one will come skin of your interest.

More in our section LoL News.