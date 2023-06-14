This You Didn’t Know About Beyoncé’s Renaissance Outfits





Beyoncé is in the midst of her Renaissance tour and we can’t wait to see NSMBL editors cheer her on at the Arena this coming weekend. We now know that Beyoncé is one of the best singers of all time. But not only her golden voice is unique. There is something special about the looks Queen B has worn during her performances so far.

She runs the world.

This Is What You Want to Know About Beyoncé’s Outfit During Her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé wouldn’t be Queen B if she didn’t deliver an unforgettable experience during this world tour. Among other things, the appearance of daughter Blue Ivy was already a big surprise. And the look in which the singer takes the stage also has a special meaning.

more than a performance

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is more than just a performance. The 41-year-old singer has added an extra element to her show in which she is constantly seen in new looks. In all the performances so far, the singer appeared in a new look, specially designed by the big names in current fashion. Beyonce seems to have chosen the designer from the country where she performs. She wore a look from Jacquemus in Marseille, the designer’s birthplace. Looks from Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney, among others, passed on in London.

What else can we expect?

With over 40 appearances, we’re very curious whether this means Queen B will be wearing dozens of new designs on her body. Only three more days and then the singer begins her two-day show in Amsterdam. Whether that will be in a design by a Dutch designer seems improbable to us. But maybe Beyoncé knows how to surprise us. It won’t be the first time.