‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Russell Crowe Fought With Marvel for Using a GREEK Accent in the Film

Last year, Russell Crowe made his MCU debut as Zeus in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘…

And he said to vanity fair that the team of Marvel asked him to make Zeus have the accent of Maximus, his character in ‘Gladiator‘.

Despite Crowe have won one oscar for the role, he didn’t want to do a British accent for Zeus, since he is a Greek god.

“(Taika Waititi) kind of said, ‘Listen, I came up with this thing and I don’t know if you’re going to answer, but you know what, I’m thinking of all the different roles you’ve done, you know, how about a Greek god? Oh, and the folks at Marvel want you to use your Maximus accent. That kind of upper-class voice, you know?’ So I said to Taika, ‘You can’t make me do this with an English accent. I want to do it with a Greek accent.’ And everyone was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Zeus is a Greek god, he’s not from any other civilization, he’s a Greek god’.”

Crowe continued:

“They said, ‘We’re only going to let you do this if you agree to simultaneously shoot all the scenes in the accent that we think will work.’ It was fun, but I worked extra hard to do a Greek and then a British accent. But the studio said at the time that they would do both together and air both, and the characterization that got the most response from audiences would be chosen. The Greek characterization absolutely crushed the British one, it crushed it by 10 or 15 points, and true to their word, they did what they promised.”

