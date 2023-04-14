Thor: Love and Thunder | Russell Crowe praises Taika Waititi: “Genius”

Russell Crowe played Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, and apparently, he really enjoyed working alongside Taika Waititi.

The Oscar-winning actor praised the filmmaker’s creativity.

“Look… If you’re a young actor and you have the opportunity to work on a set with Taika Waititi, take it. It is very fun. He’s a creative genius, but he’s also a lovely guy. At the time (of production), I didn’t know Chris Hemsworth very well either, and I was amazed at how good an actor he is, especially in comedy, man. And he is a very warm and welcoming guy.”

declared to Happy Sad Confused.

Asked about a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crowe brushed it off.

“Well, nobody brought anything. I mean, it seems like that’s the idea at the end (of the last movie), right? But, I really don’t know.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor has the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding his old hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop him before it’s too late.