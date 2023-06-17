‘Thought leadership’ and ‘branded search’: how to build your authority online

Words like ‘thought leadership’, ‘branded search’ and ‘personal branding’ are running through your mind. And agencies are increasingly asking clients if we can ‘do something with it’. In this article I will discuss the emergence of this phenomenon and describe how you can get the most out of it.

The principle of EAT (Expertise, Authority, Trustworthiness) has been a household name in SEO for years since it was first mentioned in Google’s Search Quality Raters Guidelines, a 175-page document more than a decade ago ( pdf) was. In December 2022 Google Core Update, Google Adds E for Experience. then eat. Basically, this means that Google gives more importance to content published by an authority in a particular area. That is, a person or organization that has expertise, experience, authority, and credibility in the subject of the material.

And the latter is often forgotten, the relevance of authority. The fact that Ahrefs, or any other tool for that matter, assigns a website a high Domain Authority or Domain Rating, does not mean that website has EAT around the topic you want to publish . How relevant would it be if I published this article on edivisie.nl? But in reality – though perhaps in a less extreme form – it still often goes wrong. it becomes principle topical authority and refers to having an authority on a specific area. For more information on the principle of topical authority, I refer you to this article from SEOscout.

Individual possession as common denominator

It is important to realize that the principles of (E-)EAT apply not only at the website level, but also at the individual level. and that brings us back thought leadership, Building (personal) authority across multiple channels is becoming increasingly important and effective. Especially in the digital marketing industry, there are more and more agency owners who choose to market themselves to generate new leads.

And there are plenty of examples of personal ‘brands’ for whom this is quite successful. For example, Neil Patel managed to build multi-million dollar companies with their help. personal fire and Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary V), best known as the face of advice and happiness for entrepreneurs, is worth an estimated $200 million. Personal authority can be seen on the one hand as the common denominator, thought leadership On LinkedIn and on the other hand, content online, on your own website or on external media, in accordance with the EAT principle. and it’s an excellent starting point for a personal brandingCampaign based on PR and SEO.

branded search

Every PR campaign has a recurring component branded search, The term that refers to search results when you search branded keywords, often your name or company name. In other words, branded search It’s about what search results come up when you search for your name or company name. maybe this term is familiar to you from the so-called branded searchExpedition at sea. The principle is the same, but in the latter case you pay to be shown as a search result.

branded search Really important for every company. Everyone knows that part of the target group within an online marketing campaign doesn’t click through to your website right away, but remembers the company name to find it later. This is even more true for offline marketing campaigns, where people don’t have the option of clicking through to your website. Landing search results here is essential for converting these searchers, as people who actively search for your company name typically have higher transactional intent. But what if the first thing they see is a negative review? Or an old Google My Business profile? Or worse, what if your company doesn’t appear at the top? You can imagine what the results would be if the top search result was an article by your competitor with the words ‘(top five options for your company)’.

for more information about branded search And on the importance of this I recommend you Jason Barnard’s book Fundamentals of Brand SERPs for Business for reading.

‘Branded search’ as ​​a mirror of (personal) authority

return to the importance of branded search For PR campaigns. As mentioned, this is essential so that potential customers can find you or your company, but it is not limited to this. I’ve described a strategy in which PR and SEO go hand-in-hand, and the success of such a campaign requires that not only do potential clients view you as an authority, but also that search engines consider your Recognize and accept authority. What’s the best way to find out if this is the case? you guessed it: branded search,

Although optimization branded Search results go much further than LinkedIn posts and published articles online, the basic principle being that search results are a good reflection of how well Google (or any other search engine) ‘understands’ who you are and how you What do you do. Another way to find out how your online presence is being interpreted is to inquire with a tool like Perplexity.ai. For example, ask “(What services does the company) provide?”, or “Who is (person’s name)?”. Below you can see what the answer is when I ask that question about our own company.

More ‘Branded Search’: Depth and Detail

Two types of research can be distinguished. You can search by ‘name’ or keyword, or you can search by Knowledge Graph ID. It goes like this: Google’s algorithm thinks in entities, not words or terms. An entity is a thing, person, company, place etc. A keyword can refer to multiple entities. For example, take the English word “crane”. It can refer to a crane, but also to a crane. One word with two different entities. When you search for ‘crane’, Google will try to figure out from the context which unit you mean.

The same principle sometimes applies to companies or individuals as well. Take Michael Jordan for example. It could be basketball star Michael Jordan, but also actor Michael B. Jordan. One objective might be to show you or your business at the top of the search results when you search for that name. But a more relevant way to find out whether Google thinks of you as an entity is to look at the results when you search by Knowledge Graph ID (KGMID). Each entity that Google recognizes is in the Google Knowledge Graph and has a unique ID code. So both Michael Jordan have a different ID. When you search for your unique ID, only results that are actually about you or your company should appear.

Let’s see what it looks like for the double meaning of “crane”. When you just search for ‘crane’ (www.google.com/search?q = crane) A combination of search results about cranes and cranes comes up:

However, when you search on the KGMIDs of both entities, the results are relevant and different. For example, if you search for Crane ID (www.google.com/search?kgmid=/m/01v50j) you get the following result:

And the exact same thing applies for your company, or for you as an individual. Let’s take Cordital as an example again. A standard search for ‘cordital’ on Google looks like this: https://www.google.com/search?q=cordital. The results are quite relevant: there are a few other entities named Cordial. But when we look at the second and third pages of the search results, we see some irrelevant results for a Spanish company called Cordital SL. However, when you search on the KGMID of the correct entity Cordital, you see that these Spanish results have disappeared and the search results are even more relevant: https://www.google.com/search?kgmid=/ g/11sn_7rvh_.

so: url ‘https://www.google.com/search?kgmid=(your id) Search your company’s KGMID. You can find out the Knowledge Graph ID of an entity in the Google Knowledge Graph Search API, but there are also many useful tools such as this one from SerpAPI or this one from Kalicube Pro. It is possible that Google does not recognize your entity at all and therefore there is no Knowledge Graph ID yet. You can make sure that this happens, but it is beyond the scope of this article.

importance of power

We see that becoming an important part of the authority (mainly) inner) marketing campaigns, and building this authority links different marketing channels. There is huge opportunity for marketing campaigns that combine PR and SEO in the right way and many marketers are already taking advantage of this.

Furthermore, we have seen that building this online authority is (ideally) not only a matter of publishing good content, but also looking behind the scenes at how content should be published, so that not only the reader (or viewer) ) Rather the search engine gets convinced of your knowledge and authority. And if the search engine is convinced of your authority, the SEO opportunities are endless. PR campaign is true thought leadership And authority is the focus of the future. Search engine algorithms evolve and the only way to be seen as an authority in the long run is to actually be an authority.

About the author: Rick van Rooj is Co-Founder and Digital Marketing Strategist at Cordital.

