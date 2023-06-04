Thousands take to the streets to watch ‘the most beautiful sunset of the year’

The sun that sets or rises in line with perfectly straight roads. This impressive event can be admired four times a year in Manhattan, New York. The so-called ‘Manhattanhenge’ presented beautiful pictures again yesterday.

The streets of Manhattan run in a grid shape from south to north and east to west. On the back roads you can watch beautiful sunrise or sunset four times a year. In the winter months, usually three weeks before and after the shortest day of the year, sunrise occurs in full extension of the east side of the street. In the summer months, three weeks before and after the longest day, it’s best to look west in the evening, where the sun effectively disappears into the street.

The second case happened on Tuesday. Several thousand residents and tourists gathered in the street to admire ‘Manhattanhenge’. They were lit with mandarin orange and bubblegum pink glitter. Jackie Faherty, scientist at the American Museum of Natural History, explains the new York Times explains what makes ‘Manhattanhenge’ so special: “The sun kisses the street grid of one of the world’s largest cities, hitting the corridors of this concrete jungle with its wonderful colors. It’s a beautiful thing. “

The name ‘Manhattanhenge’ is an allusion to Stonehenge, a prehistoric rock structure built in the United Kingdom. During the winter and summer solstices, the stone circles align perfectly with sunrise and sunset.

This year this phenomenon can be admired twice: around July 13 and around December 5. The date on which it is best visible can sometimes be slightly off depending on the weather.

