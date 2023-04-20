Three “coming of age” stories to get to know the style

We select a series, a movie and a book about maturing so you can get to know the “coming of age” style

By Helena Tomaz | content assistant

The University of Cambridge dictionary gives three definitions for the term “coming of age”: “when something starts to become successful”; “when someone becomes a legal adult and can vote” and “the period when someone begins to mature emotionally”.

In the universe of fiction, the term “coming of age” encompasses works that tell stories of the period of life in which adolescent and young characters become adults. In Portuguese, we can translate it to “novel of formation”, when applied to books. Here, then, we selected the best stories for you to immerse yourself in the “coming of age”.

Normal people

A sales phenomenon, it was the book that consecrated the Irish author Sally Rooney. Despite being acclaimed by the critics and gathering true fans all over the world, “Normal People” divides opinions.

The story seems like a cliché: in a rural town in Ireland, Connel and Marianne, schoolmates, begin to bond. Behind the simple premise – which, let’s face it, seems even silly – unfold, however, several layers that make the book addictive.

Connel’s mother is a cleaning lady for Marianne’s family, the richest in town. While he, in addition to being an excellent student, is always surrounded by friends, Marianne is absolutely lonely. Their relationship takes place hidden from the rest of the world. Behind this dynamic, the Marxist values ​​of the author, considered the first great millennial novelist, and the dilemmas of those entering adulthood in the 21st century are revealed.

Their relationship goes on for years, over which the dynamic between them changes as they mature. In 2020, in a series format, Star+ launched the exquisite adaptation of the book, also called “Normal People”, with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal (nominated for the Oscar for best actor in 2023). “Conversations between friends”, another book by Sally Rooney also became a series in 2022, this time with Joe Alwyn.

Despite failing to capture the beauty of Sally Rooney’s writing (simply because it’s a series, not the book itself), the series makes up for it in other ways. It is worth noting here the detail of the alternation between blue and yellow, which is repeated in the scenography, costumes and photography throughout several scenes. The episode that takes place in Italy also gave another tone to the passage in which the trip is narrated in the book.

Norwegian Wood

Norwegian Wood, name given in reference to the Beatles song, was the novel responsible for the popularization of Haruki Murakami, one of the greatest Japanese authors today, by selling more than 4 million copies in Japan, after being released in 1987.

The book narrates the trajectory of Toru Watanabe in post-war Tokyo in the 1960s, totally different from what the city is today. He has just moved into a male dormitory to study theater at university.

Totally lonely, he meets Naoko, Kizuki’s ex-girlfriend, his best friend, who committed suicide at the age of seventeen. The reunion with her involves Toru in ups and downs, past memories and present difficulties. He tries to start his adult life with the weight of dealing with the memories of the past alongside his friend Kizuki.

Despite the fair criticism Murakami receives for the macho way he portrays the female characters in his books, Norwegian Wood is worth reading. The story is delicate, engaging and beautiful, despite being very sad. For those who like music, the reading experience is even more interesting, as the book is permeated by classics from the decade and even has a playlist on Spotify.

Norwegian Wood Cover. Alfaguara publishing house.

lovely women

A classic of American literature, in the 2019 version, adapted for the cinema by Greta Gerwig, the story gains a more delimited division into two periods. In the book, this division already exists, because, after the success of “Little Women”, Louisa May Alcott wrote “Good Wives”, which, in current editions, is published as a second part of the book. In the film, however, Greta Gerwig creates a timeline that comes and goes, alternating between childhood and adolescence and adulthood of the March sisters, giving more dynamicity to the story.

Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth face personal challenges, such as rebellion, imminent marriage and health problems, while their father is in the civil war. As they face scarcity brought on by the war, they befriend neighbors Laurie and Mr. Laurence, who, in turn, are ignorant of poverty.

Greta Gerwig managed to update “Little Women” and make it a story for current times, without losing the essence of the original, from the 1860s. Formed by Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet, the cast also it’s flawless. It’s one of those movies to keep in your heart and watch on rainy afternoons.