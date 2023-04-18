Three educational centers in the Region, one of them the Colegio San Vicente de Paul from Caviajarán to Alicante to play the Grand National Final of JUNIOR Esports

■ The IES Felipe de Borbón, from Ceutí, the IES Sierra Minera, from La Unión, and the Colegio San Vicente de Paul from Cartagena, are part of the finalist teams.

■ On Friday, April 28, the Murcian students will face other educational centers in Barcelona and Valencia, and they will be accompanied by their teachers.

■ The winners will distribute up to €10,000 in technological material for the digitization of the classrooms of their educational centers.

Madrid, April 18, 2023.- The IES Felipe de Borbón (Ceutí), IES Sierra Minera (La Unión) and the Colegio San Vicente de Paúl (Cartagena) will compete in the Grand National Final of JUNIOR Esports, an educational and technological project that will It is in its sixth edition and is the reference esports program in the academic environment at a national level. In addition, it is backed by brands such as Intel and VARTA and publishers such as Riot Games, which allow the production of the project and help bring video games closer to the classroom in a controlled and safe way.

The face-to-face celebration of the finals consists of a few days of coexistence where students and teachers from multiple educational centers throughout Spain will share experiences, visions and moments thanks to video games.

During Friday, April 28, students from 6 educational centers from Barcelona, ​​Murcia and Valencia, accompanied by their teachers, will have the opportunity to travel to Alicante and play the finals of their respective games, fighting to become champions and toast their center a prize pool of up to €10,000 valued in technological material for the digitization of classrooms. The JUNIOR Esports National Grand Final will take place at the facilities of GGTech Entertainment, the organizing company of the project, based in the Valencian Community Digital District.

The participating centers

The participants of the JUNIOR Esports National Grand Final will face off in three different disciplines: League of Legends, Rocket League and Brawl Stars. In each game there are two finalist centers:

– In League of Legends, two institutes will represent the Region of Murcia: IES Sierra Minera (La Unión, Murcia) and IES Felipe de Borbón (Ceutí, Murcia) will face each other to be champions.

– In Rocket League, Colegio San Vicente de Paul (Cartagena, Murcia) will face off against IES L’Estació (Ontinyent, Valencia).

– In Brawl Stars, the Institut Escolar Castellterçol (Vic, Barcelona) will fight for the title against Escola Proa (Barcelona).

Complete experience with other educational centers in Alicante

Both the classified students, as well as three other educational centers in the area (IES San Vicent Ferrer, IES María Blasco and IES Sivera Font) will have the opportunity to live a weekend full of recreational content in the Digital District. These activities will form part of the Student Pass: activity-challenges that all students who attend will have to overcome in order to participate in a raffle with fantastic prizes. Among the activities, the VARTA table football and the Ga11y Puzzles stand out, by the ONCE Foundation, which they will have to complete in a certain time.

A Riot Games fanzone will be set up, through the Storm Circuit, in which the participating teams will be able to enjoy Mupy and take group photos, the game of throwing the sapling and the game of painting.

They will also have the opportunity to attend one of the talks given by Enrique García Cortés, head of Ga11y, an ONCE Foundation project on accessibility in Video Games.

In addition, there will be a visit to both the GGTech facilities, to show the different departments that make up a video game and technology company and the different professional profiles that make it up, as well as the film studios in Ciudad de la Luz.

During the morning of Saturday, April 29, all the players from the 6 JUNIOR Esports educational centers will complete the weekend of challenges with an excursion to Multiaventura Elche, also betting on activities related to sports and nature.

The completion of the Grand Final of all the games can be followed live through the JUNIOR Esports Twitch channel.

JUNIOR ESPORTS

JUNIOR Esports is an educational and technological project focused on gaming and based on a system of 16 fundamental values, supported by Riot Games, Intel and VARTA in its 6th Season. The objective of the project is to promote education, learning and personal development both inside and outside the classroom: through competition and multiple social initiatives, students are taught to make responsible and controlled use of video games.

In the five seasons carried out, JUNIOR Esports has had the participation of more than 1,700 educational centers, more than 2,000 teachers and more than 6,000 students from all over the country. Likewise, a contribution has been made to the provision of equipment for the digitization of a total of 15 classrooms with technological material, with an investment of more than 160,000 euros.

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment is a company that aims to bring the world of video games and electronic sports closer to society. What better way than to start from education, creating the first University League in Spain and the first competition between Spanish educational centers, promoting values ​​such as integration, sportsmanship and the desire to excel, and using entertainment as motivation for learning. The future lies in technology and GGTech Entertainment is committed to interactive environments, creating a multidisciplinary development team, specialized in the development, production and marketing of video games. Also investing in generating content with new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. More information: www.ggtech.global.

