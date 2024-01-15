Three employees of Duran Hospital arrested for theft of medicines



The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) has reported to the competent authorities theft of medicines Duran took place in the hospital’s pharmacy, while the police conducted an operation and found three servers with evidence.

“We condemn this act of attacking public health and well-being of citizens,” the MSP said in a public statement.

He also warned that this theft will have serious consequences. Treatment and patient recovery.

In that sense, they have called on the population to report possible fraudsters and any suspicious activity that may be related to that act or similar.

Meanwhile, police have reported the arrest of three officers, who were found by hospital doctors to be stealing medicines worth $12,000.

Uniformed officers counted 34 boxes albumin Human, used as a blood substitute in disaster patients and 120 bottles propofol, An injectable sedative.

Police detailed that the drugs were found under the seats of a van, and upon verification of the health workers involved, they were unable to explain why the drugs were taken out, hence the arrest.

