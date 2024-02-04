Three IDF divisions deployed along the Lebanese border

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference that the army has deployed three divisions to the northern border amid Hezbollah attacks against northern Israel.

The IDF has attacked more than 150 cells, killing about 200 militants, mostly Hezbollah members, and has attacked more than 3,400 Hezbollah sites since the start of the war in Gaza.

Targets included approximately 120 observation posts, 40 weapons depots and 40 command centers operated by Hezbollah members, as well as more important sites such as a landing strip used by Hezbollah to launch drones and a weapons depot storing missiles. . Hagari says that anti-aircraft missiles.

At his press conference, Hagari also released photos of an attack on a Hezbollah cell in southern Syria last month.

Drone attack on Hezbollah cell in Syria

"We have not chosen war as the first option, but we are certainly ready and prepare for it at all times if necessary," Hagari says.

He says the IDF is working to “reshape the security reality” on the northern border so that some 80,000 Israelis displaced by Hezbollah attacks can return to their homes.

