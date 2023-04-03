Three new champions come to Legends of Runeterra along with the card rotation | #Games #esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

LATAM, March 30, 2023. It’s time to see new faces, as Jack is the second totally original champion of the game, after Norra, the original owner of Yuumi. From Aguas Turbias the champion has arrived to test the strategies of those who are interested in the digital card game from Riot Games.

In this patch, challengers from across Runeterra came together to answer the most important question: Can they find Glory in Navori? In this expansion, you’ll see three new champions (Samia, Sett, and newcomer Jack), along with the Dracomante event. But there does not end the thing. Version 4.3 brings with it the rotation and with it, two new formats: Eternal and Standard. And fear not, fans of Champions’ Path: there are surprises for you in this expansion too! In-game we will be able to see all-new Monthly Challenges that will test the skills of our most devoted Champions Path players. Log in and claim the Glory in Navori, available starting yesterday, March 29

Do you want to know more about the new champions? Enter the following videos below so you don’t miss any details about what is coming Legends of Runeterra:

Jack | New Champion – Legends of Runeterra



Samira | New Champion – Legends of Runeterra

set | New Champion – Legends of Runeterra

https://youtu.be/v0LLk49Jp-Q

Dracomant Event

Runeterra’s dragons are varied, and their appearances bear witness to their ancient past. In the Dracomante event, players will be able to obtain all new icons, cards, emotes, and champion skins.

Purchase it before April 12 to receive an exclusive quest that grants 10 Marks of Peace and a rare Prism Chest. The Event Pass grants access to an upgraded event track with premium rewards and instantly unlocks Tranquility Karma Dragon. All unlockable rewards can be reviewed in the event reward track.

Play matches to earn Marks of Peace and unlock more rewards! But keep in mind that the event ends and the pass expires on May 11 at 01:00 (MX) / 02:00 (CO/PE) / 03:00 (CL) / 04:00 (AR).

aesthetic content

Being a card game, it does not stray from the essence of the collection and has new aesthetic sets, alternative arts, card backs, stickers and icons to enjoy a personalized gameplay around your tastes or passion for collecting.

Given that, don’t miss the chance to get Obsidian Dragon Sett, Slaughter Dragon Jack, Cascade Dragon Nami, Faerie Dragon Ashe, Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa, Tranquility Dragon Karma or Aurelion Sol Dragon of Storm. Such skins will have different ways to get, either by completing the Dracomante event pass or even by purchasing a pack with at least 5 of the mentioned skins.

Although the essence of the game allows you to access the cards by playing, you can also go a little ahead and get the package The deck fights for the Title where you can revel in the new mechanics that Jack brings with the coin or the force of Sett.

The game style of the deck lies in carrying out combos and restoring mana for the different cards it includes, you can review all this in its entirety in the patch and in the videos that we previously shared with you, also do not forget that there are new options of gameplay with the arrival of the new formats that you can see in the following link below:

THE ROTATION IS HERE

https://playruneterra.com/es-mx/news/game-updates/la-rotacion-esta-aqui/

The other aesthetic sections, details about gameplay and some cards that will be modified will be from the following link:

https://playruneterra.com/es-mx/news/game-updates/notas-de-la-version-4-3-0/

ABOUT RIOT GAMES

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games around the world. In 2009, Riot released its first title, League of Legends, to global acclaim. LoL has become the world’s most popular PC game and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. LoL is entering its second decade and Riot continues to evolve the game. At the same time, it offers new experiences for players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Forge and various titles in development. Also, Riot is expanding the world of Runeterra through various multimedia projects such as music, comics, board games, and the Emmy-winning animated series Arcane.

Riot, founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has more than 3,000 Rioters in more than 20 offices around the world.

