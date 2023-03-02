Three of the most downloaded mobile games

With 2023 just kicking off, it’s the perfect time to take a look at some of the most popular games of 2022. These range from massive shooters to small hangout games, so there’s something for everyone.

In addition to games, at the end of the article we will talk about some options of cell phones unlocked on sale, perfect for playing any of them.

The selected games

It’s no surprise that some of the most popular games are also the ones with the best graphics. Among them, we can find some that have really known how to get the most out of cell phones. Additionally, since they are models from three years ago, it is possible to very easily find these cell phones on sale and play these video games without problems.

When creating games for smartphones, developers have to work with limited resources. This happens because most cell phones have a processing capacity that limits the scope of the games.

Among various models, we take the iPhone 14 Pro Max as a performance benchmark. Being one of the most technically advanced teams, we should expect any game to run smoothly.

Although in most cases the aim is to be able to design games that can reach as many teams as possible, this is not always the case. There are some who choose to take these types of games as far as possible, and this makes it so that only the most advanced teams can play them.

Let’s start with one of the most popular games of the moment: Fortnite. Since its release, this game has amassed a huge fanbase, being one of the most played shooters in the world. We anticipate that running this first game will not be a problem for the iPhone 14 PRO Max.

We don’t think it’s necessary to explain what Fortnite is, but in the (strange) case you don’t know it, this is an online shooter that follows the battle royale mode. In this, several players (in this case 100) fight in a small space, the last one standing being the winner.

A game of this size with so many players is usually quite heavy. Fortunately, the iPhone 14 PRO Max 256gb memory, making it perfect for various games of this style.

An interesting fact is that although this game can currently be played on both Apple and Google smartphones, it is not available in the official store of both companies. This happens due to legal issues between the platforms and the game.

Although this situation is expected to be resolved at least in the Appstore, to play it you need to download the game from its own page. This can be done very easily, since the game has a very well designed download wizard.

Regarding the technical specifications, to play Fortnite, a computer must have at least 4 GB of RAM. Fortunately, this is not a very high requirement for modern equipment.

In the case of our reference device, the iPhone 14, it has 6GB, making it perfectly capable of running the game to the maximum. On the other hand, 4GB is a requirement that also enables previous devices such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max to play it.

Another example of a game with a high demand for graphics is Genshin Impact. Since its premiere, it has managed to gather more than one hundred million players around the world in less than two years.

Genshin Impact is an open world multiplayer RPG. In it, players will be able to explore large and diverse areas and fight against a multitude of monsters. Although the experience in this type of game is usually affected by the small screens of smartphones, the iPhone 14 PRO Max chile It has a spacious high definition screen.

In the same way as the previous one, to play Genshin Impact you need a 4GB memory, additionally, it also requires an A11 processor, at least, and an operating system IOS 11.0 or higher. These requirements are very easily met by our reference team.

In addition to the aforementioned 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 14 pros max has an A14 processor and a version of IOS 16. This makes it one of the most technically advanced devices at the moment. Despite this, the price of iPhone 12 PRO Max It is usually much less than this one, while the performance is on par.

But not all of the most popular games require state-of-the-art equipment. Quite to the contrary, the vast majority of the most popular games can be played on almost any computer.

An example of this is the Subway Surfers. Whether you have an iPhone 8, a iPhone 12 PRO Max or the next device from Apple, this game is available on basically any touch cell phone.

Subway Surfers puts the player’s reflexes to the test, putting them in the shoes of a street performer who must escape from a policeman chasing him at a train station.

The iPhone 12

Although today you can find two newer models than this (or more if we count the pro versions), the 12 PRO Max features still make it a great option for gaming.

This has a 6 GB RAM and a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. In addition, its memory can reach up to 256 gigabytes.

In short, this device could be a window into high-end gaming at a much lower price than Apple’s newer models.

Other cell phones on sale

Since we know that it is possible for the iPhone 14 PRO Max price a little high for some consumers, we want to bring other options for other budgets.

On the other hand, Apple is not the only brand that has great equipment for gaming. If we used the iPhone 12 and 14 models, it was because they work very well for reference.

between the different cell phones on sale Ideal for gamers is the Motorola Edge 30. Without going into many details, this device has 8GB RAM. This is 25% faster than even the latest Apple model.

Beyond its RAM memory, the Motorola Edge also surpasses the iPhone 14 in its processor, having a powerful 2.2 GHz Dual Kryo Gold inside.

In the only section in which the Apple team has the advantage is in internal memory, since the iPhone has 256 GB, surpassing the 128 of Motorola.

Despite this, the Moto Edge appears among the best cell phone deals.

This has been all for today, we hope that one of the games mentioned can be your next download.