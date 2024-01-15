Three Salvadoran soldiers reach first place in US National Guard exercises

three soldiers of special Forces of Army Salvadorans reach first place in 12-mile forced march as part of military exercise best warrior 2024 organized by United States National Guard.

In this regard, Defense Minister of El Salvador Vice Admiral Francis Marino, he pointed: “The low temperature was no obstacle for our troops to achieve the first three positions in the 12-mile forced march. Congratulations for raising the name of Armed Forces of El Salvador ,FAES,

Best Warrior is a rigorous three-day competition that tests the tactical and technical expertise of military members through graded events such as a verbal knowledge test, tactical march, obstacle course and physical fitness test, as well as a surprise event.

The 2024 edition took place in the United States and was organized by New Hampshire National Guard, salvadoran army sergeant carlos enrique martinez Vilalta And Raul Antonio Hernandez Martinezand cape Mauricio de Jesus Jacobo Cadenas,

Americans have considered special Forces Salvador is one of its best allies in Latin America as El Salvador also sided with the United States in the intervention in Iraq following the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

According to official information, in this edition of El Mejor Guerrero, held between 8 and 11 February Edward Cross Training Complex At Pembroke, “the troops continued the tradition of high performance at the annual event.” National Guard State Partnership Program new Hampshire with guard, The agreement is now over 20 years old and has weathered time and various authorities, both the New Hampshire National Guard and the New Hampshire National Guard. Ministry of National Defense of El Salvador,

On the other hand, in September last year, another FAES shooting team won the trophy Remington CentennialBy managing to win first place for teams in National Guard Shooting Competition 2023Also from New Hampshire, developed in fort devans, Massachusetts, United States. The group, consisting of approximately 70 soldiers from the United States, Canada and Cape Verde, had to go through a tough competition that lasted three days.