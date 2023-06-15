Three stars for The Flash: Fling superheroes unless you’re cross-eyed movie review

ReviewPeople who breathe the current nerd culture and their superhero knowledge will be in order glitter – In cinemas now – probably drooling sitting outside. Anyone who doesn’t consider themselves part of that ‘elite’ is out of luck.

Wait a minute: Michael Keaton is suddenly Batman again? The actor hung up the bat suit in 1992, didn’t he? In the current DC Comics division (which also includes Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Superman) has he been played by Ben Affleck for some time now?

We consider it better. More than thirty years later, not only do we get to see Keaton’s handsomely stern eyes behind the latex mask, a group of brass players also treat us to Danny Elfman’s original tune. batman-Lyric music.

He and Ben Affleck are allowed to appear here as Batman. Confusing? Not for some frequent movie watchers. Like the last few titles from competing Marvel (Spider-Man’s stable, among others) and the recent Oscar winner everything together everywherealso goes glitter itself in the so-called ‘multiverse’ with countless alternate worlds where characters move in and out of.

crowd finds

This time it mainly pokes fun at people who are familiar with the history of popular culture. For example, in one of those realities, Michael J. Not Fox, but little-known actor Eric Stoltz plays the lead back to the future, glitter Offers a mountain of such in-crowd searches. However, in a crowd? Idiots rule this world, it is often said these days. This fact is grandly celebrated here. Especially in the finale, the nostalgic grab bag is wide open. What comes out of it rarely helps advance the plot.

Then The Flash himself (you’d almost forget about this former Justice League sidekick). Barry Allen is his name and he is so fast that the world around him sometimes seems to be moving in ultra-slow motion. When panic sets in, he is able to fire a series of bullets out of the sky at his leisure. In his own film, Alan also discovers that he is fast enough to time travel. Buddy Batman (Affleck Variant) still warns him of the dangers, but he is determined to change the past to prevent his mother’s death.

Dry heart

So much time goes into fixing all sorts of side effects of time travel that the film loses track of its main character’s motivations. hey there’s old batman, look there’s villain zod man of Steel Then again, she’s Supergirl and what will she get: another Superman…and another. Emotion almost dissolves in this potpourri, sometimes with video game-level digital effects.

DC’s many gaudy predecessors like the aforementioned man of Steel And Justice League Ironic lack of fun. can say of glitter Whatever you want, but mainly a party to celebrate the floating film on gimmicks. Those who don’t feel invited will yearn for something more direct. Until the days when Superman rescued another cat from a tree.

