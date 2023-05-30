Three times Ghent Chocolate Award at the Belgian Chocolate Awards

Ghent Stijn Vandenbohede (22) won the gold, silver and bronze medals during the presentation of the Belgian Chocolate Awards. The Ghent chocolatier managed to convince the jury with, among other things, a vegan praline and a chocolate bar with gingham.

Iron Mast or chili-flavored chocolates, a Darth Vader statue or Harley Quinn mannequin, and chocolate guitars for Ed Sheeran, James Bay, and The Rolling Stones. Stijn Vandenbouhede is only 22, but already knows how to stand out in the world of chocolate.

Colleagues and suppliers are fans too, as was evident during the presentation of the Belgian Chocolate Awards by trade magazine Chocolatiere. He went home with three prizes.

Gandham

They struck gold with their Rhinoceros Bar, a milk chocolate bar filled with mango, pecan nuts and rhinoceros ham. In the ‘Best Belgian Praline’ category they won silver with a vegan praline. He was also selected along with nine other chocolatiers for the ‘Chocolate Personality of the Year’ award.

“As a 22-year-old, it was already quite an honor to be able to stand among all these top chocolatiers, which I naturally look up to,” says Vandenbouhede. “But it got even better, because I took third place. This is great recognition for our first three years as a chocolatier. We pride ourselves on our creativity and special combinations such as Tirantin mustard, tomato, rhinoceros ham and Pralines with stewed meat are well received by the world of chocolate.