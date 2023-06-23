Thriller miniseries ‘Hijack’ puts ‘Airport’ in ’24’ corset

Idris Elba in Luther mode tries to foil a plane hijacking in the suspense thriller series ‘Hijack’. , ©Apple TV+

In the 1970s, the maizers were airportDisaster movies big hit in cinema. Now they are not visible. mini-series Break in Uses the concept, but makes it a nail biter.

A group of British terrorists hijack a British passenger plane that takes off from Dubai and is scheduled to land in London six hours later. No one on the ground floor knows what is happening. There’s a Sam Nelson on board (an excellent Idris Elba LutherMode), who tries to manipulate the kidnappers in order to save lives.

©Apple TV+

Although demonstrator George K.lupine) and Jim Field Smith clearly understands the concept here airportmovies – or die Hard-chain if you will – edit them very carefully 24 Studied with Kiefer Sutherland. Break in finally happens real time And not a second is wasted on dull melodrama. Everything in the series focuses on suspense. What you normally only last for two hours, is stretched to six hours or seven episodes here. It works well for Alba and the rest of the cast to play and many good ideas. Here and there, Kay and Smith play with credibility. too bad because Break in Everything was in order to be perfect popcorn television. (CC)

Break inLaunches June 28 on Apple TV+

