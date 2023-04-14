Through the Spider-Verse ~ Marvel Universe 616

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya spoke about his experience voicing Spider-Punk for the animated Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse. In this sequel, Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk is a British variant of Spider-Man with Mohawk and Camden plaid. Interestingly, the MCU actor hails from Camden, which makes him the perfect choice for the role.

“I was ecstatic. I turned to Lord, Miller and Kemp and said, ‘Thanks for letting me be a part of this, because this is so fucking cool.’ I’m a voice in the Spider-Verse with an insane character that sounds exactly like me where I’m from. Let’s go! You go up to the youngest in your family and flex: ‘I’m coming, but don’t forget!’”

“I was born and raised in Camden, and this character is from Camden, which is very much associated with the punk movement, so I think they wanted to lean on what they have free with me.” revealed the actor. “They were like, ‘How do they talk?’ and I said, ‘Like me!’ I think that gives it authenticity, like me saying, ‘Man like Pav! (referring to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar) and ‘Great stepfather!’ I felt very respected.”

Along with confirming that Spider-Punk is from Camden in the film, official merchandising for the sequel reinforced this idea by depicting the character as being British. Just like in the comics, the Spider-Punk character is portrayed with a very peculiar stylized art.

The Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse cast includes returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee. Oscar Isaac will reprise his role in the first film’s post-credits scene as Spider-Man 2099. Joining the series for the first time are Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni and Jason Schwartzman .

