Thundurus Avatar Form in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Thundurus (Avatar Form) it’s a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Thundurus (Avatar Form), what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Thundurus (Avatar Form) in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Thundurus (Avatar Form) is an Electric-type and Flying-type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering its Type, the best counters Possible are Ice and Rock Type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB.

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least six players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Thundurus (Avatar Form) in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Thundurus (Avatar Form) in Pokémon GO

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

glaceon with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Weavile with ice ridge (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Rhyperior with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and rockbreaker (Charged Attack).

rampardos with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Tytantrum with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and meteor lightning (Charged Attack).

Mega Aerodactyl with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Mega Glalie with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Mega Abomasnow with powder snow (Quick Attack) and weather ball (Charged Attack).

Dark Weavile with ice ridge (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Abomasnow Dark with powder snow (Quick Attack) and weather ball (Charged Attack).

Dark Rhyperior with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and rockbreaker (Charged Attack).

