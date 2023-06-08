Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Central – Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. ‘__ in the hospital for abdominal surgery’ 6. computer crash 10. weapon of celebration 13. Fits for fake plant or gel 14. hit with amy 15. hammers or lauren 17. stand or sit in reserve 18. __ et lab 22. euro is introduced 23. __ date 25. crustacean 27. water place 30. father figure 31. Is there poison in the tail? 32.ever presented lingua franca 33. fits after po or well

Scope: 1. ‘__And Bose is still talking’ 2. Southern states 3. his balls are in the woods 4. beak 5. flows through Troyes and Rouen 6. Also the Republican candidate for President 7. sang about Josephine 8. Esdorp between Assen and Veendam 9. drum kit parts 11. __The success of Dustin Hoffman 12. Newcomer 16. movement against abortion 19. alternative to vacuuming 20. Defended at PSV, Glasgow Rangers and Orange 21. belt on which you ride a horse 24. not amateur scientist 26. ‘Journalist __ two-day strike’ 28. beyond what it seems 29. boulevard

Riddle solved June 7. horizontal: 1. Tirana 5. Pence 9. Yours 10. Nicole 12. Dreamin’ 15. Rye 17. Ramt 18. Ren 23. Ono 24. Eren 25. NS 27. Eaters 29. Data Leak 31. Camper 32. Audi 33. Adele 34 Delven Stand: 1. Time 2. Rue 3. Award 4. Animo 5. Portrait 6. Elo 7. Negra 8. Even 11. Entrance 13. Range 14. Maoism 16. Needed 19. Doma 20. Tired 21. Braid 22. Anal 26. SKIN 28. RAL 30. LUV between: dam breaking

© Studio Steinhuis. More puzzles at Steinhuis Riddles.