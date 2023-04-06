Ticket sales for FestiGame 2023 begin – El Diario de Santiago

Santiago, April 5: Attention fans! Today at noon the long-awaited sale of tickets begins through www.ticketplus.cl – for the largest festival of videogames, gamer culture and family entertainment in Chile, which returns to Espacio Riesco on Saturday 12, Sunday 13 and Monday 14 August (long weekend).

FestiGame 2023 lands with a specific premise for this occasion: Let’s Play Again!, and the plan is for attendees to once again live a unique experience around the world of digital and analog entertainment through various activities, competitions and contests in more than 15,000 m2 of attractions and activations.

Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy the FestiGame zones such as shooters, racing, vintage and Game Show Arena (e-sports); In addition, there will be competitions of the main games of the moment with spectacular prizes, international and national guests, the most impressive cosplayers on the circuit and much more.

Sebastián Rojas, Partner and Director of FestiGame, commented: “In this eleventh edition of the festival we want to focus on providing gamers with an event that meets their expectations and surprising them with the most up-to-date content available to date. Our event is made by gamers for the gamer community and we want them to feel that from the moment they enter Espacio Riesco”.

For his part, Javier Villarroel, Manager of Prisa Media Experiencias, added: “Year after year, our main objective is to create a Festigame that exceeds the level compared to previous versions. On this occasion, and after listening and learning from our audience, we know that they expect great content and important releases from us, so we are focused on working on that. The idea is to create a unique experience for the whole family and fans of video games and gamer culture.”

TICKET SALES

As usual, FestiGame has different ticket sales stages (pre-sales) and a final. Tickets will be divided between: Daily Tickets, Subscriptions and Gamer Pack (which will have additional benefits compared to the rest of the tickets). The values ​​will vary according to the stage in which they are.