Ticket to Paradise (2022, Ol Parker)

Ticket to Paradise is the newest collaboration between Julia Roberts It is George Clooney. After their collaboration on the franchise ocean, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, money game and a few others, Roberts and Clooney take us to Bali to tell a less than functional story while they have to keep their daughter from Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) “throw your life away”.

The film tells amusing aspects of the old relationship of Georgia (Roberts) and david (Clooney) and takes us back to the romantic comedies of the 90s/2000s, while functioning as a nostalgic trip, the film allows us to analyze how the relationship between parents and children can have some aspect of projection and mirroring expectations.

SYNOPSIS

A divorced couple team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

ANALYSIS

Set almost entirely in Bali, the film presents us with the beauty of the island while launching us on a journey of love for Lily who, after graduating from college, travels to Indonesia and meets Gede (Maxime Bouttier), with whom she falls in love and decides to marry. get married 2 months later.

The director’s care in launching us into the plot and presenting his dubious characters is almost zero. And he shows us how the ex-husband and wife’s relationship is dysfunctional, exacerbating strange aspects of both personalities that end up becoming even worse in each other’s presence.

Although the script is not so brilliant, it makes the film stand out in what it proposes, making people laugh and causing discomfort at different times. That’s all, because even in the face of enormous adversity, two characters who hate each other have to put everything aside in order to ensure that their daughter doesn’t make an important decision overnight.

VERDICT

The danger of the feature presents itself in the way the generational trauma is treated: for a clearer understanding, there is no possibility of Lily being the character that she is without many years of therapy. Which her parents clearly didn’t have. Although the film’s annoyances remain throughout its first two arcs, the third crowns it as an interesting romantic comedy, even with some problems.

3.0 / 5.0

Check out the movie trailer:

Subscribe to YouTube from Feededigno

Watch our reviews of movies, series, games and books on our YouTube channel. YouTube. Click here and sign up to follow our content every week there too!