Ticket to Paradise stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Netflix?

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are bringing their star power back to the big screen in the highly anticipated romantic comedy ticket to paradise. The Oscar-winning stars have appeared on screen together in several movies, and fans are excited to see them together again.

ticket to paradise stars Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who share an adult daughter named Lily, played by Kaitlyn Dever. When they learn that Lily is planning a surprise wedding to a man she just met, her parents travel to Bali in an attempt to stop the wedding from taking place.

By all accounts, this movie is what romantic comedy dreams are made of, and we can’t wait! But where can we watch the latest partnership between Roberts and Clooney? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie before checking it out.

Ticket to Paradise Cast

Along with Roberts and Clooney leading the cast, there are some familiar faces in supporting roles. Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever stars as the couple’s daughter, american horror story favorite Billie Lourd brings the funny, and Emily in Paris Heartthrob Lucas Bravo completes the stellar cast.

Check out the main cast of the film:

George Clooney as David Cotton

Julia Roberts as Georgia Cotton

Kaitlyn Dever as Lily Cotton

Billie Lourd as Wren Butler

Maxime Bouttier as Gede

Lucas Bravo as Paul

Is Ticket to Paradise on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ticket to paradise it is not available to stream on Netflix. Romantic comedy isn’t included in Netflix’s movie lineup, which includes a huge number of romantic comedies featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.

If you want to watch Julia Roberts movies on Netflix, check out Ben is back, August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, It is Runaway Bride. Roberts always appeared in ocean’s eleven It is Ocean’s Twelve with her ticket to paradise co-star George Clooney, and both films are currently streaming on Netflix in October 2022.

In addition to the first two from the ocean movies, Clooney movies on Netflix include Ocean’s Thirteen and the Netflix original sci-fi drama the midnight sky. There’s no doubt that Julia Roberts and George Clooney are two of the biggest stars in modern cinema, and their films are must-watch.

Where to watch Ticket to Paradise

The film opens in theaters nationwide in the United States on Friday, October 21st after being released in Australia, UK and other territories in September 2022. Upon its theatrical release, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after it opens in theaters, which should be sometime in December.

Check out the official trailer for the film in the video below!

Are you going to watch the new movie by Julia Roberts and George Clooney?