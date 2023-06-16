Ticketmaster needs to come clean about concert ticket prices

Do you want to buy tickets for Don Tolliver at 013 Tilburg? Then it’s time to wonder how much you pay for tickets, if you only go to the Ticketmaster website. With this huge player in the field of concert tickets, it is often possible to find out how much a ticket is going to cost, even before pre-sales start, but not always. Luckily, it’s also on 013’s website for Don Tolliver, but sometimes it’s a big question mark what you have to pay for a concert and that makes buying tickets a little inconvenient.

buy concert tickets Buying concert tickets is a stressful exercise: we’ve talked about this before. You stand in a line, you have to prove you’re not a robot 4 times, you have to hope you remember your Ticketmaster login and you have to make your way through a jungle of VIP tickets, Golden Circle tickets, wheelchair packages and more Gotta fight , looking for a normal card. And then we hope for you that you want a place to stand, because with a seat you have to do a thorough study of what the ticket price is to which place (and then all you have to do is know the venue). It’s all not very appetizing, especially if you also have to think for yourself at the time whether you have the money for it. And above all: do your friends have the same, if you buy tickets together. Ticketmaster should be clear in advance about the prices of concert tickets from the President of the United States Joe Biden. This also applies to the company that merged with Live Nation. Biden’s reason for doing so centers around the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift’s ticket, among other things. Ticket sales were said to have been abruptly halted by a hack, but many people think that Live Nation just wanted to inflate ticket prices here. The truth undoubtedly lies somewhere in the middle, but it would be better if there was more clarity on the ticket price so that it doesn’t skyrocket all of a sudden. It’s not only about regular ticket prices, but also about the additional fees that come with it. Sometimes the service costs too much, for example, or you can take out cancellation insurance. Ticketmaster should also be clear about this. Reuters says ticket vouchers have promised to do the same.

transparency ticket prices We don’t know if this applies worldwide or not, but Ticketmaster can use it in our country as well. It’s always pretty exploratory to find what concert tickets to buy if it’s already available somewhere. However, as far as we are concerned, the venues also have a responsibility here. Very cool that Ziggodome indicates that tickets for Diana Ross are from 67.20 Euros, but of course that makes no sense. Coincidentally, the Ticketmaster page tells what the cost per ticket for this concert is, but for Don Tolliver it’s the other way around: Ticketmaster is silent, while 013 shows what the ticket costs. There isn’t a lot of clarity about this and consumers need it, especially given the often scramble to get tickets, but also because ticket prices for concerts have skyrocketed. For example Beyoncé: Her On the Run II Tour was offered a rank 3 seat for 71.50 Euros: now 111.68 Euros. Rank 5 has gone from EUR 49.50 to EUR 62.60. Going to concerts is a very expensive hobby, but it would be nice not to app and call on ‘the moment supreme’ which tickets should be there, because only then would you know what they cost.

ticket master As a consumer, you probably make a very wrong decision about this: you have stood in line for a long time and you want to continue. Ok so this is beyond your mind it’s xx (artist name) and you’ve been queuing up for this for so long just close your eyes and just do it. In short, we hope that what Ticketmaster and LiveNation are now promising in the United States will apply to Europe as well. This makes it better to make an informed decision and allow yourself to think ahead about what feels right for you for an evening with that one artist.