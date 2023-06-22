Tickets for Taylor Swift in Amsterdam in high demand: This is your best chance to be there

musicTaylor Swift (33) may not be coming to our country with her ‘Eras’ tour, but online searches have revealed the Belgian Swiftie is determined to see her idol at work. their goal? Get tickets to one of the concerts at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena. But how can you increase your chances of getting concert tickets? We already give some tips.

Ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ are a little different than usual. The American singer wants her Swifties (a collective name for Taylor Swift fans, ed.) to have the best chance to attend her shows. So it opted for private ticket sales through Ticketmaster. A Ticketmaster registration form asks for your name, zip code, e-mail and telephone number. Then you will receive the confirmation of that registration in your email. Registration will close on Friday at 11:59 PM.

Ticketmaster then verifies your registration. So registering multiple times is pointless. After authentication, a limited number of fans will be allowed ticket sales and others will be placed on a waiting list. This news has been shared by Ticketmaster in an email sent on 5th July. The lucky ones with the purchase link will also receive an access code via SMS on July 12. The code in question will then give you access to official ticket sales. It will start on July 12 at 2 PM.

However, receiving the purchase link and code does not guarantee a ticket. It is important that you are ready before 2 pm, as Ticketmaster operates on a “first come, first served” basis. Tip: Log in to your Ticketmaster account beforehand and make sure you have your bank card with you.

Unfortunately, a closed ticket sale is not the same as a closed ticket sale. A (The queue is still expected. After entering your access code, you may have to wait longer than usual to find the ticket. Another useful tip: don’t refresh the page and be patient. Not trivial either: Agree in advance who you want to go with. You can only buy four tickets per person during ticket sales. Also, only one code can be processed per transaction.

Can’t find the purchase link and access code? do not worry. You can still be taken off the waiting list. If so, you will receive two text messages containing a link to ticket sales and an access code. Please note: Exiting the waiting list does not guarantee a ticket.

