Tickets for the final of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel in Torrevieja, which will be played on March 11, are on sale today

Starting at 9:00 p.m. today, Monday, January 30, fans of the VALORANT competition will be able to get one of the 650 tickets for the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja, the stage chosen by LVP (GRUP MEDIAPRO) with the support of the City Council. Torrevieja for the dispute of the match that will decide the title and that will be played on March 11. Subscribers to the LVP Twitch channel will have early access and will be able to purchase tickets from 5:00 p.m., when the eleventh day of the regular season begins.

After halfway through the course, the competition leaves us with two outstanding teams at the top of the table, KPI Gaming (8-2) and Team Queso (8-2), and four other teams with serious options to be in the playoff cut. : Rebels Gaming (7-3), Falcons (7-3), UCAM Tokiers (6-4) and CASE Esports (6-4). Behind, only ZETA (4-6) holds up and aspires to reach the final stretch with options to enter the crosses, which start on February 28. Ramboot (2-8), Movistar Riders (1-9) and AYM Esports (1-9) seem far from the goal of reaching Torrevieja.

“The final of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel aspires to become the great VALORANT party in our country, just like the Super League is for the League of Legends. In this sense, Torrevieja offers us an ideal setting to make a great final between the two best teams of the moment, as well as a unique space to carry out activities, meet and greets and other surprises throughout the day”, explains Jordi Soler, LVP CEO.

The VALORANT Rising MediaMarkt Intel airs every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, starting at 5:00 p.m., on the LVP Twitch channel. The playoffs begin on February 28 with the two quarterfinal matches (best of three), from which two teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on March 6 and 7. Both the semifinals and the grand final on March 11 in Torrevieja will be played on the best of five maps.