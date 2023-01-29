Tickets for the final of the VCL Rising in Torrevieja, on sale from January 30

C.The final phase of the VCL Rising MediaMarkt Intel of the LVP is getting closer and closer. The maximum VALORANT competition in our country is developing, and its second round has begun today. Only eight more games ahead, two weeks in which it will be decided who fights in the playoffs.

Nothing is written yet, and although there are certain teams that are taking advantage, there are also others that could surprise. What is not a surprise is where the final of the Rising can be seen live, at the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja, in which the two prevailing teams will face each other.

Tickets on sale January 30

And although there is still time to find out who will be the teams that will arrive, possible names are already beginning to be glimpsed. So much KPI, which is in the lead, like Rebels or Team Queso, that chase him, look like teams that are sure to be in the playoffs.

Other big names like CASE, UCAM or FalconsThey don’t want to be left behind either, and they are fighting with everything. Nor will VALORANT fans want to be left behind, who They will be able to get a ticket for the theater where the final will be played this January 30th.

Let’s remember that The maximum capacity of the Municipal Theater is 650 people, so you have to be quick to get a ticket, and be able to witness the best VALORANT in our country live and direct. From MARCA, of course, we do not want to miss it.