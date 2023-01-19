Tickets for the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas are sold out

We continue to receive news for fans of Pokémon GO! Today interesting details have been confirmed by Niantic about this popular mobile app.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

Specifically, we have learned that the entries of the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas they have run out. It seems that the fans were eager to buy them.

This has been confirmed by the official account:

Tickets for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas are officially SOLD OUT. We’re so excited to meet more Trainers on this Hoenn-inspired adventure! pic.twitter.com/bQAq2ZwBQi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 19, 2023

we remember you event details along with its official website:

Trainers! Your favorite Pokémon from the Hoenn region from Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire are coming to Sunset Park! The Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) is coming to Nevada in February 2023. Don’t miss out on the chance to play Pokémon GO with thousands of Trainers from around the world, catch and trade your favorite Pokémon, and battle with the best team. Who knows what rare Pokémon you might encounter during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas)?

