Tickets to see the VCT EMEA at the Berlin Coliseum are already on sale

TOn VCT Lock In has not finished. In fact, there are still two EMEA teams among the candidates to win it: Fnatic and NaVi. However, this does not stop, and with a view to the next March 27, Riot has already put tickets on sale to go see the biggest VALORANT show.

The passion is such that Despite the fact that they went on sale on February 28, even a month before the start of the competition, there are days when all the seats have already been sold.. No one wants to miss out on the best VALORANT in EMEA.

Reasonable prices and several options

Tickets can be purchased depending on the day, but only one at a time. The price of the same, on the days in which there are two games, is 11.88 euros, and 6.88 the days that there is only one party. A reasonable amount, which has meant that people have already reserved their place for the most outstanding days.

The opening day, that of March 27, have a Fnatic-Giants and a KOI-NaVi. It already has the “few tickets available” sign up, so they will be sold out in the next few days. The same happens with the day of the 29th, NaVi-Giants and KCorp-BBL Esports.

There are several more with this poster, but it is that You can no longer enter to buy tickets for April 6 (NaVi-BBL and Fnatic-Team Heretics), or for April 27 (BBL-Team Heretics and KOI-KCorp). Both have the sold sign on almost two months away.

The other option is to take the ‘Season pass’, the subscription of a single team, which allows you to be in the front row in all their matches. It costs 86.29, and there are some that have already sold out. Fnatic has all the seats sold out, and KCorp is about to put out the same message, since there are few tickets left. For now, for the rest, there is time to think about it.