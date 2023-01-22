Tico went from creating servers in Minecraft to events to famous streamers







(CRHoy.com) A finales del 2021, se hizo mundialmente conocido un evento en el videojuego Minecraft llamado SquidCraft Game, que se trataba de una competencia por sobrevivir al mejor estilo de la serie surcoreana de Netflix “El Juego del Calamar”.

El evento que fue liderado por los famosos streamers Auronplay, Rubius y Komanche y que contó con 150 participantes de España y Latinoamérica, incluido el costarricense Rodezel, rompió el récord de más vistas en Twitch, acumulando más de 15 millones de horas reproducidas durante 6 días en la plataforma morada.

Lo que muchos no saben es que la persona que estuvo detrás de la creación del contenido del evento, fue el costarricense Alejandro Corrales, más reconocido como “Ale Cuatro” en las redes sociales.

Corrales, conversó con CRHoy.com sobre cómo ha sido su proceso hasta convertirse en uno de los creadores de contenido de videojuegos, favorito de los streamers más famosos de Hispanoamérica y España.

El vecino de Heredia narró que todo comenzó cuando era adolescente, a sus 14 años, tomó la decisión de crear un servidor propio en el videojuego Minecraft.

“No sé cuál fue el primero porque sé que hice un montón que estuvieron sin nombre, pero yo tuve uno que duró bastante, que duró más de 3 años y se llamaba “Noobsters” (Novatos —en su traducción al español—).

Pero ese al final dejó de ser rentable, era un proyecto bastante personal, bastante casero, pero duró bastante”, mencionó Corrales.

Es por esto que, en su afán de expandir su conocimiento, comenzó a aprender sobre la creación de servidores en el videojuego de forma empírica y posteriormente comenzó a estudiar la carrera de Ingeniería en Sistemas en la Universidad Nacional (UNA).

Entre las series que Alejandro ha producido se encuentra “DEDsafio”, del youtuber mexicano Víctor Paul Calderón, más conocido como “ElDed”.

SquidCraft Game

Sin embargo, SquidCraft Game, es el proyecto más importante que ha realizado, ya que se convirtió en la competición de Twitch más vista en la historia.

“Solamente se me ocurrió la idea y de los compañeros que me ayudan solo uno estaba conmigo en ese momento, que es peruano, se llama “Lunch” (…) yo le dije que empezáramos a hacer esta idea y salió adelante SquidCraft Game.

Hicimos como 3 semanas de desarrollo para tener algo que mostrar (un video y unas fotos). Ese algo se lo mostré a Komanche, inmediatamente él le habló a Auron y a Rubius y ahí vieron los 3 el proyecto”, recordó Corrales.

El evento online basado en la aclamada serie ‘El juego del calamar’ de Netflix sumó un total de 147 streamers, quienes participaron en la competencia por el premio de 100 mil euros reales para el ganador. Entre estos se encontraban nombres como Ibai, ElXokas, Luzu, JuanSGuarnizo, Arigameplays, Alecmolon, Cristinini, Nia Lakshart o BarbeQ, entre otros.

El ganador fue el youtuber español Sergio Carbonell Soler, más conocido como “OllieGamerz”.

euphonia

“I have my company called Euphonia and what it does is develop content in video games, for the moment, specifically in Minecraft, but the idea is that basically later we can make a game and later we can expand to create content in other games.

And at the moment it’s also completely focused on exclusive content, something that is seen only once, played only once and the experience is usually had by streamers, youtubers or other content creators, but they live the experience of what we we generate”, mentioned the Costa Rican.

euphonia It was created in April 2022 and its name is inspired by the “yellow-throated” bird genus.. In addition to the fact that the word means “Symphony”.

Corrales also explained that Euphonia for him is the symphony with which he and his team should work to prepare the content commissioned, because “For us to make our art we need a lot of areas working together”.

“It is a market that does not exist, We are opening a market that used to not pay because normally in the series that were made before, a couple of mod, they put and everything was public internet. Now little by little the standard has been raised so they see more normal.

Doing what we do is really complicated, it’s not just coming here and doing it and that’s it, it’s quite complicated and like few people have tried to professionalize itAlexander added.

Esland Awards 2022

The renowned Spanish youtuber Grefg is organizing an award for the best of 2022 in relation to the community of content creators on streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.

In these awards, Corrales featured in 4 nominations. Of these 3 belong to the category “MBest Miniseries of the Year” and the other for “Best Content Series”.

If you want to support it, you can vote for Euphonía Studio here.

The Costa Rican youtuber Rodezel, who also is a music producer and has published several songs of his authorship is nominated in the category “Best Song of the Year”for his theme called “Again” where he collaborates with JCBG, Jaime, Hasvik and BarcaGamer, a renowned youtuber from Uruguay.