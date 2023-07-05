Tiensay Suiker is new (except in an iconic packaging) (Tienen)

The packaging of Tiens Suiker range is undergoing a complete metamorphosis. Sugar beet, which is the heart of the company, is now at the center stage. Tiens Suiker wants to better inform consumers about the local origins of sugar. The products themselves don’t change, just like the logo and iconic caissonade packaging.

Beetroot is highlighted even more. “We have noticed that many consumers do not think about the origin of sugar and we regret it,” says Anna Pietrzek, Marketing Manager of Tiense Suiker. “We are hopeful that the new packaging will enable us to take the story of ‘beetroot to sugar’ to the consumer. And the story goes that Tien Suicer’s sugar comes 100 percent from nature and doesn’t contain any other ingredients. The sugar is prepared from local sugar beet, which is grown on average by our farmers at a maximum distance of 50 kilometers from the factory.

The beetroot is depicted as a beating heart on the new packaging. “That’s why our sugar beets are the heart of this company,” explains Pietraszek. “The Belgian flag on the front and additional clarification on the back should emphasize the local aspect and the close relationship with the farmers.” (continue reading below photo)

The iconic packaging remains with the boy. , © if

The color palette was also tinkered with. “We were looking for ways to make the packaging more sustainable,” says Anna. “This could be done, among other things, by using less ink. We chose natural and soft pastel colors, which also better reflect the identity of our products.

Child

The new packaging retains many traditional elements such as the T-logo. Striking: The famous packaging of Cassonade Graffe, the so-called ‘Kinekesugar’, with a baby on it, is also largely unchanged. “It’s so iconic that we keep it”, says Tiene Suiker. A little boy has been depicted on that packaging for many years. “Originally this product was made in Brussels, but in 1958 it was taken over by Tiens Suiker. The packaging was then slightly modified by adding the T logo, but the baby remained on it. We’ve also seen that it really sticks with our consumers, they associate good things with it,” says Deborah Motteaux, marketing and communications officer.

The new range will gradually replace the old range depending on the stock in various stores.