Date of birth 17-01-1969 Country Netherlands

Tijs Verwest scored as Gouriella in 1999, her collaboration with Ferry Corsten, her first Top 40 listing with Valhalla. The single briefly charted and peaked at number 35.

In earlier years, DJs worked a lot as DJs at school and student parties. Later Tiësto also started doing his own production. In 1997, together with Ernie Bink, he founded his own record label, which included the successful label Magic Muzik. In 2001, Flight 643 became its first catalog under its own name.

A year later, Tiësto was named the best DJ in the world by DJMag. He can also hold this title in 2003 and 2004. In 2013 he is outside the top 3 for the first time in 11 years: 4th place. In 2014, he lost one more place and is at the fifth position.

In 2003 he achieved his highest ever ranking, number two, with Traffic. In the spring of 2004 he was appointed officer in the Order of Orange Nassau and in the same year he played during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Athens.

In the Dark came second again in 2007. Four years later, C’Mon (Catch ‘Em By Surprise) is on the next top 10 list.

2014 saw the release of the album A Town Called Paradise, with which Tiesto was successful again. Red Lights thus entered the Top 40 and her collaboration with Matthew Koma, Wasted, became her fifth Alarm disc. Later, Light Years Away (with American DBX) manages to reach Tiprade.

In the spring of 2015, Secrets, which he produces with KSHMR and Vasee, will be his 15th dance smash. This was followed by The Only Way Is Up (with Martin Garrix), The Chemicals (with Don Diablo and Thomas Trolson), and Get Down (with Tony Jr.).

Wombas, which he formed with Oliver Heldens and had already been successful on the Beatport charts in 2015, will receive vocals from Natalie La Rose in 2016 and, as The Right Song, will be named Dance Smash by Radio 538.

After remixing All of Me for John Legend’s birthday in 2014, which was also released later, the American singer returned to singing on Summer Nights in June 2016. The track has been declared a Dance Smash by Radio 538. This happened in 2017 with On My Way, which he produced with British duo Bright Sparks. After Boom and Harder (with KSHMR), who become trapped in Tiprade, Carry You Home (with Stargate and Aloe Black) appears.

In 2018 he and Canadian DJ and producer Dzeko created a new version of Jackie Chan’s track Preme and Post Malone’s album. Ritual, a track that will be released in the spring of 2019, is a collaboration with Jonas Blue and Rita Ora that reached the top 5 in early August. Collaborations with Mabel (God Is a Dancer), Stevie Appleton (Blue) and Becky Hill (Nothing Really Matters) will also appear before another solo track with The Business is released in the fall of 2020. It would be his first No. 1 hit after more than 19 years of hits.

In August 2021, he will present Don’t Be Shy in collaboration with Karol ji. He will join Lucas and Steve in October 2021. This produces the Uhla Uhla track. He teamed up with Ava Max to leave The Moto Track. In June 2022, he collaborated with Charli XCX on the single Hot in It. In late 2022, his collaboration with Tate McRae will yield the single 10:35. He will release the single Le Lo in January 2023. Both singles are from his album Drive, which is due for release in April 2023. In the same month, he also released his third single from that album, All Nighter. After this drifting song was sung.