Tiesto: “I’ve been trying to work with Miley Cyrus for years”

Mark Ronson tried to work with Miley Cyrus a few times until the release of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” in 2019. The music producer, apparently, was not the only one interested in the singer’s talent. In a recent interview, Tiestoone of the most famous DJs on the planet, revealed that he tries to work with the voice of “river” for years and cannot.

“I’ve been trying to work with Miley Cyrus for years.”, said the Dutch producer. “It’s hard and now she has the biggest hit ever, so…”continued the DJ, citing the success of “Flowers“. “She is an incredible artist (…) I like to work with people who have a great voice and personality“, he added.

With more than 46 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Tiesto has accumulated years of success and hits alongside great pop artists such as Charlie XCX, Calvin Harris, Selena Gomez, Coldplay, Values ​​Max It is Katy Perry. In 2017, he participated in a compilation of remixes of the single “Malibu“, by Miley, but never released an original composition alongside the artist.

AND Miley Cyrus she’s even going to stretch her endless summer vacations even further… It’s just that, after a series of rumors that the artist would put on the square a volume 2 from the newly released record “Endless Summer Vacation”, the international press has just confirmed that the continuation of the project is coming and has even started releasing the first information. The second part of the album miley would bring new tracks with the breakup narrativeplus one remix for the smash hit “Flowers”.

According to a source linked to the tabloid The Sunin an article published in this sunday (19)it was already part of the plan to deliver to the public two volumes from the artist’s eighth studio album. In fact, the first of them would be named “Endless Summer Vacation – Volume 1”however the label opted to surprise fans and the music industry with a follow-up, a strategy that has worked well for labels lately.