Tiffany & Co. unveiled its latest campaign for its Tiffany T and Tiffany HardWear collections on April 10th. The new campaign features the house’s ambassadors, actress, singer and model Zoë Kravitz, Jimin of 21st century pop icons BTS and actress Gal Gadot. The campaign distills the essence of the icons of the Tiffany & Co. in its essence. True, expressive and real, the “This is Tiffany” campaign emphasizes the importance of being yourself. Proof that Tiffany jewelry is about how people wear it, the campaign is a celebration of individuality, joy and optimism.

“Our ‘This Is Tiffany’ campaign is a true tribute to individual style. We may make the jewelry, but it’s the house ambassadors like Zoë, BTS’s Jimin, and Gal who give the collections meaning and make our pieces themselves.” —Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product and Communications at Tiffany & Co.

Taking inspiration from the brand’s instantly recognizable logo, the Tiffany T collection is a pure construction, graphic and powerful in its simplicity. Each piece celebrates the Tiffany name and pays homage to its modernity and strength. Inspiring, empowering and, above all, unshakable, the T collection is instantly recognizable and a powerful, unapologetic expression of personal style.

The Tiffany HardWear collection debuted in 2017 and has become one of Tiffany & Co.’s signature collections. Inspired by the energy and architecture of New York City – the birthplace of the brand – it features unique gauge links that play with tension, proportion and balance. This year, a new extension was released: a clock. The new HardWear watch features a cushion-shaped case with a faceted sapphire glass top that resembles a cut diamond. A custom locking mechanism directly secures the diamond-accented bracelet – a nod to Tiffany & Co.’s heritage.

Both collections range from subtle to subversive, united through common lines of fierce elegance and striking sophistication. An unapologetic expression of personal style, the “This Is Tiffany” campaign showcases Kravitz, Jimin and Gadot as their true selves. Hand-polished finishes, sleek silhouettes and striking pavé diamonds define Tiffany T and Tiffany HardWear jewelry. Each piece is presented with an authentic representation of Tiffany & Co. and those who use it.

The 2023 “This Is Tiffany” campaign debuts globally on April 10 and is available at Tiffany & Co stores. and at tiffany.com.

About Tiffany&Co.

TIFFANY & CO., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jewelry company synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. With over 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of over 13,000 employees, TIFFANY & amp; CO. And its subsidiaries manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and handcrafted jewelry in the company’s own workshops, maintaining the brand’s commitment to superlative quality. TIFFANY & CO. It has a longstanding commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities where it operates. To learn more about TIFFANY & amp; CO. And its commitment to sustainability, visit tiffany.com.