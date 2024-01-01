Tiger Woods and Nike part ways after 27 years and $500 million game

It’s the end of an empire. Tiger Woods confirmed this Monday that he has ended his historic sponsorship agreement with Nike, an agreement that united the two parties for 27 years and has meant 500 points for the American golfer, winner of 15 major championships. Had an income of more than million euros. “27 years ago I was so fortunate to have the opportunity to begin a relationship with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The time since then has been filled with amazing moments and great memories that I can cherish forever. The passion and vision of Phil Knight (the company’s founder) created this relationship between Nike and golf and I want to thank him personally, as well as the staff and other sports figures I have worked with over the years. I have had the privilege of working with. Path. People will wonder if there will be another episode. Yes, definitely there will be. “See you in Los Angeles!” Tiger said in a statement, indicating that he will play the Genesis Invitational from February 15 to 18.

25 August 1996. A young Tiger Woods took the last shots of his life as an amateur. It’s goodbye to everything great. That Sunday he won his third consecutive amateur US Open, a feat never seen before. Two days later he confirmed his jump into the professional world. Of course, on a large scale too. Nike showered him with gold without even putting it in his pocket Board In the elite: 40 million euros for five seasons. There is also an iconic television commercial associated with the signature. “Hello World. They say I’m not ready for you. Are you ready for me?” Tiger says on screen. Sports company founder Phil Knight says: “What he will do for sport is like the world has never seen before.” he was right. Two days later, on August 29, Woods would make his senior debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open. In April of the following year he won the 1997 Augusta Masters, the first major he competed in as a professional, which was the beginning of the revolution. In fact, nothing will be the same again.

Those first 40 million to join Nike were just the beginning of a source of wealth for both parties. Tiger broke its previous relationship with Ping and Reebok and became a billing machine. Nike increased its revenue 10-fold from $30 million annually before the Woods era, to $300 two seasons after his signing. To put this in perspective, in 1984, when he signed Michael Jordan, the company gave him a check for $250,000 and a percentage of Air Jordan sneaker sales to convince him not to go with Adidas. In 1996, the best sponsorship deal in golf went to Greg Norman. Reebok paid two million for the new statue, which is 20 times less than Nike. Tiger broke all the plans.

His game was already an advertisement in itself. like that Piece On the 16th hole of the 2005 Augusta Masters, when the ball slowly rolls until it falls into the hole at the last moment showing the Nike logo. It was real life but it looked like a movie. So Nike successively renewed and extended its star’s contract: in 2001, for an additional $100 million for five more years; In 2006, an agreement was reached for eight courses that ranged between 160 and 320; In 2013, renewal for 10 seasons and over 200 million on account. Till date, they have been married for 27 years, in which Tiger has earned between 500 to 660 million dollars. The impact on the company is almost incalculable. The 2019 Masters alone, which was one of its resurgences, gave the entity a profit of ₹22.5 million.

Nike remained loyal to Tiger even in the worst moments, his long history of injuries and especially his infidelity scandal, when many companies abandoned him (AT&T, Accenture, Gatorade, Gillette, Tag Heuer…). . The company continues to produce Tiger for battle, despite ceasing to manufacture golf equipment in 2016. Woods today uses TaylorMade brand clubs, Bridgestone balls and FootJoy sports shoes, a special design he has used since his horrific traffic accident in 2021. His next destination may be the Grayson Clothiers firm, which already has an agreement with his 14-year-old son Charlie. years, and on the circuit with his great friend, Justin Thomas.

The mountain of money that Tiger and Nike have amassed looks even greater when compared to the more than $500 million to the $120 million that the American player has earned in awards over his long career, which has included 15 major (Jack surpasses Nicklaus’ record of 18) and includes 82 titles. on the PGA Tour (all-time best score, tied by Sam Snead). According to Forbes magazine, Woods, Michael Jordan ($94 million in NBA salary) and LeBron James are the only three athletes in history to have a net income exceeding $1 billion between sports payroll, their businesses and their sponsorships. (Tiger has reached 1,700).

At a time when golf has been fragmented by the arrival of the Saudi League and record hires like Jon Rahm, Tiger continues to operate as the multinational he has always been. LIV CEO Greg Norman admitted that Tiger rejected a check worth between 700 and 800 million to switch sides. It’s been more than a quarter century since Nike started paying him like a legend before he was even a year old.

