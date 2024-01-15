Tigres and Pachuca couldn’t beat MLS teams

2024-03-05



philadelphia union MLS and pachuca His participation began in the 16th round of Liga MX. CONCACAF Champions or CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 There was a close 0-0 draw in the first leg at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. It was a night when both defensive lines were up to the task, with Union winning narrowly by not conceding a single goal, leaving things wide open for next week’s second leg in Mexico.

The action was along, from start to finish pachuca There were some good arrivals, while goalkeeper Carlos Moreno twice prevented Mikel Uhre from opening the scoring in the first minute. Union’s defense survived a major challenge in the 34th minute, when defender Jacob Glesnes missed a back pass, allowing Eric Sanchez to attack the Union goalkeeper. philadelphia Andre Blake stayed clear of his goal, but Touzos was never able to find a good position for a shot. the second half had started pachuca A few opportunities came through Salomon Rondon, but none of them were of concern to Blake. The most dangerous player of the night for Pachuca was Oussama Idrissi, who had a few chances to break the tie, while Moreno, on the other hand, was rarely tested by the attackers. philadelphia,

The clearest play of the night went to Daniel Gazdag in the 77th minute, who had a good look at goal, as Moreno could not stop Quinn Sullivan’s cross, but the Union forward cleared the crossbar. pachuca He managed to get the last chance to score thanks to the play of Brian Gonzalez, who made a delay for Idrisi, but the shot went wide, leading to a goalless equaliser.

Tigress couldn’t even

The match that concluded the Round of 16 Concachampions it was tuesday tigers seizure Orlando city.