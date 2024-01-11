Tigres dominates Gigantes and holds the lead with Estrellas in DR

SANTO DOMINGO — Christian Adams hit an RBI single to break a tie in the third inning of Tigres del Lice’s 7-4 win over Gigantes del Cibao on Wednesday in the Dominican Baseball League round robin.
Adams became the first Lille batsman to hit an inside-the-park home run on Ramin Guduan’s four-seam fastball in the eighth inning of the round robin.
With their win, Tigres tied for first place with Estrellas Orientales, who had lost their match against Leones del Acido with an identical record of 8–4 in San Pedro de Macoris.
Jack Thompson struck out the first twelve batters he faced over two innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts, and one home run.
Carlos Vargas (G, 1-0) struck out one of the three batters he faced in one inning. Jairo Asensio (S, 4) allowed one hit in the ninth inning.
Antonio Santos allowed two hits, one walk and three strikeouts against ten batters in two innings.
Anderson Pillar (P, 0-1) did not get out in the third inning, giving up two hits, three runs, two earned, against four batters.
For tigers; Emilio Bonifacio 5-1, RBI; Yadiel Hernandez 5-2, score, double; Miguel Andujar 4-2, scored and walked.
Francisco Mejía 3-1, score, triple and two RBI; Christian Adams went 2-for-4, scoring a home run and two RBI; Luis Barrera 4-1, scored; Sergio Alcantara 3-1, walk.
With six games remaining, Estrellas Orientales and Tigres del Lice are in first place with a 4-3 record, followed by Leones del Esquite (5-7) and Gigantes del Cibao (2-9).
Severino, Navarro guide Lions to stars
In the other key, Pedro Severino and Yamaico Navarro scored twice and scored twice in Leones del Esquite’s 6–1 victory over Estrellas Orientales at Tetelo Vargas Stadium.
In addition to stopping two losing streaks, the Lions improved their record to 4–7 to finish in third place in the semifinal round robin. The Stars (8-4) lost their third straight game.
The Stars scored first with one out in the bottom of the first stanza; Ferabandoi Tatis Jr.’s grounder brought home Deron Blanco at second base to tie the game at 1–0.
In the second inning, Severino hit a home run against Johnny Cueto, who came out of left field and drove in Jose Marmolejos, giving him a 2–1 lead.
In the third, Yairo Munoz singled to left field and drove in Starlin Marte for the third Reds run.
The Lions scored a fourth run with Marte’s single, which drove in Junior Lake, now facing Austin Davis.
Lyons’ runs 5 and 6 came in the eighth against Rafi Vizcaíno. Munoz led off with a single to right field and with the count 2–1, Navarro hit a deep hit through center field for a two-run home run.
For the Lions, Cecilio Pimentel earned the win with one and two-thirds innings pitched and his team’s only walk.
The loss went to Johnny Cueto, who allowed three hits, three runs, all earned, and four walks in 2.2 innings, in addition to allowing one home run.
