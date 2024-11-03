Tigres’ old acquaintance Lodeiro describes them as a great team

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. ,

Nicolas Lodeiro was sought on several occasions by tigers A few years ago, but his signing was never completed; Now, he comes as an opponent while playing for him orlando city In the second leg duel of the Round of 16 Concachampions.

The Uruguayan who has played for teams like Uruguay National, Ajax, Boca Juniors, Seattle Sounders and now orlando, pass tigers Like a great player of Mexican and Concacaf football, who will be difficult to beat, but who does not lose hope.

“we know that This is a strong team at home, a great team. “We are going to face an important opponent, that is how we came to play the game.”

most important tournaments

And although there is controversy as to which is the best competition, if it is one with teams CONMEBOL or CONCACAF, Lodeiro He stressed that his interest today is in his current field, so it is very important to win this Tuesday.

“This is the most important tournament in the region And other teams want to participate. The importance is important, we have the possibility to play an important part of the tournament, not only for the club What MLS represents.”

“Try to describe the experience of playing this tournament. They are tough matches, but good ones, These are games that anyone wants to play. We have a chance to play against a great team, But we have our weapons, we have to trust, it is defined by the details.”

lodeiro He can be important for his team, he is an excellent player Champions League, With eight goals and five assists in 12 appearances in this competition during his career.