TikTok CEO has limited command and comes under pressure from US authorities

Recently, the TikTok tried to quell the concerns of the legislators of the U.S that the social network poses a threat to American security because it is owned by the Chinese internet company ByteDance. The viral video app insisted it had an independent relationship with its parent company and that the network’s CEO was in charge.

“TikTok is led by its own global CEO, Shou Zi Chew, someone who is born and lives in Singapore,” TikTok wrote in a letter to US lawmakers in June.

But in reality, Chew’s decision-making power over TikTok is limited, according to 12 former TikTok and ByteDance employees and executives.

Decisions regarding the service – including steps to enhance live streaming and purchases through TikTok – are made by Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, as well as a senior strategy executive at Bytedance and a head of TikTok’s research and development team, said the people, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal. TikTok’s growth and strategy, both led by teams at ByteDance, answer not to Chew but to the parent company’s Beijing office, the sources said.

The proceedings illustrate the tightrope that Chew, 39, walks as head of one of the world’s most popular social networking apps. Since being named CEO of TikTok in May 2021, he has had to break new ground by presenting himself to the West as the standalone leader of a global service, while also meeting the demands of the app’s parent company.

Left, Shou Zi Chew, then head of finance at Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer founded by Lei Jun (right) Photograph: Bobby Yip/Reuters – 7/9/2018

Chew faces more and more challenges. As TikTok has invaded people’s smartphones and gained an estimated 1.6 billion monthly active users, its ties to ByteDance have led to concerns that the app may be siphoning user data to Chinese authorities. In recent months, US lawmakers and regulators have continually questioned TikTok’s practices with user data, reigniting a debate over how the US should handle business relationships with foreign companies.

Just days ago, TikTok’s chief operating officer testified before the US Congress and downplayed the app’s connections to China. Twenty-four hours later, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to intensify the federal government’s powers to block Chinese investment in technology in the country and limit its access to private data of American citizens.

By email, TikTok said Chew had the last word on product and strategy decisions for the app. ByteDance said it was familiar with the company’s business.

Little is known about Chew and how he manages TikTok. But former employees of the app and ByteDance said he was focused on developing financial discipline for the app in the event of a global crisis. It tightened budgets, ended marketing experiments and laid off employees in North America as the app moved more operations to Singapore, the sources said. Chew also met with global business executives and regulatory authorities in Europe.

At a meeting late last year, a TikTok employee asked Chew where he saw the app a hundred years from now. “I just want to cash in next year,” he said, according to three people who were in attendance.

But ByteDance has more control, others said. “If he didn’t want to do something ByteDance wanted him to do, he could be fired and someone else would take his place,” said Salvatore Babones, director of the China and free societies department at the Center for Independent Studies, an Australian think tank, in regarding Chew.

ByteDance is the Chinese company that owns the TikTok app Photograph: Ruvic Data/Reuters

Chew acknowledged an ongoing relationship with ByteDance that dates back to when he helped invest in the company nearly a decade ago.

“I became very close with the ByteDance people because of my early relationship with them,” he said in a March interview with billionaire investor David Rubenstein, whose company, the Carlyle Group, has a stake in the Chinese giant. Chew also commented that he got to know TikTok first as a “content creator”, reaching “185k followers”. (He appeared to be referring to a corporate account that posted videos of him while he was an executive at Xiaomi, one of China’s biggest cellphone makers.)

Born and raised in Singapore, Chew studied economics at University College London and earned a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard. In 2010, after interning at Facebook, he went to work at DST Global, a venture capital firm run by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.

Chew, who is fluent in Mandarin, became the company’s leader in China. He closed some of the most lucrative deals in Chinese internet history, including investments in e-commerce platforms JD.com and alibaba, and the transport service by Didi app. In 2011, he helped lead DST Global’s $500 million investment in Xiaomi.

In 2013, Milner asked Chew to meet Zhang, who had created a news aggregator app called Jinri Toutiao. The two forged a good relationship and created an investment vehicle with Milner, who led a $10 million financing at Zhang’s company that same year, said three people familiar with the deal.

The news aggregator eventually became ByteDance — now valued at around $360 billion, according to PitchBook — which owns TikTok, the Chinese version of the app known as Douyin, and numerous software ventures for education and entertainment. for businesses.

In 2015, Chew went to work at Xiaomi as financial director. He led the device maker’s 2018 initial public offering, spearheaded its international efforts and became the face of the brand in the English language.

“Shou grew up with the American and Chinese language and culture around him,” said Hugo Barra, a former Google executive who worked with Chew at Xiaomi. “Subjectively, he is the best person I have ever met in China’s business world to fill this incredible role of leading a Chinese company that wants to become a global powerhouse.”

In March 2021, Chew announced that he would join ByteDance as chief financial officer, reinforcing speculation that the company would go public. (It remains a privately held company.)

Two months later, TikTok named Chew as CEO, with Zhang praising the Singaporean’s “deep knowledge of the company and industry”. Late last year, Chew left his role at ByteDance to focus on TikTok.

TikTok had been without a permanent CEO since August 2020, when Kevin Mayer, a former Disney executive, stepped down following the Trump administration’s attempt to spin off the app from its Chinese parent company. China was also tightening its grip on the country’s internet giants, prompting Zhang to resign from his official posts at ByteDance last year. However, he remains involved in the company’s decisions, according to people with knowledge of the matter at ByteDance.

Chew became TikTok’s new boss during visits to the app’s Los Angeles office in mid-2021. At a dinner with TikTok executives, he tried to create a camaraderie by running a restaurant in Culver City, Calif. open after hours, said three people familiar with the event. He asked those in attendance if he should buy the establishment to keep it open longer, the sources said.

On trips to the US, he has met with Ari Emanuel, head of Endeavor, a talent and media company; Bob Chapek, CEO of disney; and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to build potential business relationships, according to four people with knowledge of the meetings.

ByteDance took public perception into account when choosing TikTok’s CEOs, five people familiar with Chew’s selection said. Mayer, who lived in Los Angeles, was hired because he was American and this was a time when TikTok wanted to look different from its parent company, the sources said. Chew is at home in both the Western and Chinese business worlds, with Singapore offering a buffer against any possible Chinese or US repression, they said.

But Mayer and Chew’s power as TikTok bosses has been constrained by ByteDance, according to five people with knowledge of the company’s workings.

We know that we are among the most inspected platforms Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok

Changes to TikTok’s main app and its features are decided by Zhang; Bytedance CEO Liang Rubo, who was Zhang’s college roommate; Zhao Pengyuan, strategy executive at Bytedance; and Zhu Wenjia, head of TikTok’s research and development team, the sources said. Bytedance executives drive the app’s development by looking at what happens first in Douyin, its Chinese version, they added.

Some people who worked with Chew said it wasn’t evident how much he understood the platform, which keeps growing. Some employees were called in to teach Chew, who has 7,600 followers on his account, the latest TikTok trends and thus increase his presence on the network, said two people familiar with the plan.

Chew has mostly taken an active role in TikTok’s finances and operations, according to sources familiar with his activities.

In October 2021, he canceled a multi-million dollar marketing campaign for a TikTok NFT project involving singers Lil Nas X and Bella Poarch. He berated TikTok’s global head of marketing during a video call with ByteDance’s Beijing leaders after some celebrities backed out of the project, according to four people with knowledge of the meeting. It showed how Chew responded to senior positions, the sources said.

Chew also closed a half-built TikTok store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, said three people familiar with the initiative. TikTok briefly considered getting the naming rights to the Los Angeles stadium formerly known as the Staples Center, sources say.

He also oversaw the firings of US managers, according to two people familiar with the decisions, while building teams based on trust and confidence. The app shifted its US marketing focus from a brand that starts trends and conversations to its usefulness as a place where people can learn.

In May, Chew traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he spoke with European regulators and Saudi Arabian ministers to discuss digital strategy.

More recently, he has defended TikTok’s data usage practices. In the company’s June letter to US lawmakers, it noted that ByteDance employees in China could be granted access to US users’ data when “subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls.” But he said TikTok was in the process of separating and protecting its US user data under an initiative known as Project Texas, in which the app works in partnership with US software giant Oracle.

“We know we are among the most scrutinized platforms,” Chew wrote.