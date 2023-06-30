TikTok sensation Gail challenges the algorithms with a spirited pop-punk show at Rock Werchter

Gayle achieved her success through TikTok, but with her presence on stage, she manages to effortlessly hold the attention of her fans for more than a few seconds.

Gayle Seen at Rock Werchter on 6/29

Her microphone, bass guitar and outfit were the same bright orange as Hayley Williams’ example – so it’s not illogical that Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’ found a place on the set list.

Alanis Morissette was also covered, as Gayle currently has too few songs of her own to fill out a complete set. Fast forward to 2021 for the Texan since ‘abcdfu’ went viral. Taylor Swift and P!NK had already asked him as a support act. Luckily, she made up for her lack of songs with great dedication.

Aided by a guitarist and drummer, the 19-year-old was busy shaking hands, kissing and even taking a picture with a fan’s cell phone.

The safety pin imprints her name on the screen behind her, and she eagerly surfs the pop-punk revival herself. The rainbow flag cannot be missing during this Pride Month.

Sometimes he had trouble drowning out his drummer, and we heard the backing track as well. We’d like to see her perform her setlist in full during the latter part of the episode to prove that she’s effectively much more than a TikTok phenomenon. Despite all the excitement and enthusiasm from her fans, we still aren’t quite sure about it.