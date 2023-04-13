TikTok Star Addison Rae Joins the Cast of Eli Roth’s New Horror Film

FERNANDA AZEVEDO | @fenovello Published on 02/24/2023, at 6:20 pm – Updated on 02/25/2023, at 6:20 pm

It was announced this Friday (24) that Addison Rae (“He’s All That”), TikTok star, has joined the cast of the new horror film by Eli Roth (“Knock Before Entering”). The information is from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, details about the production were not revealed. However, sources have revealed that the plot will focus on a murderer who arrives in a small town in Massachusetts with the intention of “create a carving board during Thanksgiving with the townsfolk”.

Details about the character that the influencer will interpret have not been revealed. About that, Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is in talks to join the cast of the film which according to THR will largely be made up of new faces from the film industry.

“Thanksgiving” is based on the famous fake trailer produced for “Grindhouse”, a project by Quentin Tarantino It is Robert Rodriguez. Eli Roth will lead the project and Jeff Rendell will write the script.

“Thankgiving” does not yet have a release date.

