TikTok, the Chinese network that adds millions of users and controversies – Technology

In recent weeks, it has been in the sights of several countries, in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, who want to limit its influence.

The French news agency (AFP) made a review of the controversies in which this network has been involved in recent years.

Under pressure

O TikTok it was first banned in India in 2020 after deadly clashes on the country’s border with China.

That same year, the application was also threatened with a ban in the United States, when Donald Trump was president, who accused it of spying for China.

After a website article BuzzFeedthe social network admitted that officials based in China had access to data from US users, but refused to have transmitted it to the Chinese Communist Party.

In an attempt to reassure users, the company has promised North Americans and Europeans that it will store data in its territory, through local partners.

But the US government and the European Commission, as early as 2023, banned the use of TikTok on your employees’ work devices.

Washington is now pushing for a broader ban, echoing a threat by Donald Trump in 2020.

Despite all these measures, nothing stopped the recent rise of the TikTok.

billion users

The platform now has over a billion active users worldwide, including 125 million in the European Union.

It is the sixth most popular social platform, according to the latest report by We Are Social, published in January. It is also the platform with faster growth, especially among younger people.

Above all, the TikTok surpasses all its competitors in its attractiveness. In 2023, Android users used it for an average of 23 hours and 28 minutes per month.

youtube or Goal (Facebook, Instagram) have tried to imitate its format of short videos, in continuous repetition, without much success so far.

an opaque algorithm

O TikTok has been able to attract many ‘influencers’ (influencers) thanks to the video editing possibilities, the filters and the power of the algorithm. These ‘tiktokers’ – the best known are Khaby Lame, Charli d’Amelio and Bella Poarch – managed to attract many brands to their accounts.

But the algorithm of TikTok remains fully opaque.

In January, Forbes magazine revealed that the application’s employees TikTok It is bytedance (the parent company) regularly used a button to increase the number of views of certain content.

According to TikTokwhich recently announced a feature to explain why one video is proposed over another, manual promotion only concerns a small part of the recommendations.

Disinformation

The application, like other social networks, faces the challenge of content moderation. And it is regularly accused of hosting numerous disinformation videos, dangerous challenges and images with sexual connotations, despite banning nudity.

Finally, the tool NewsGuardwhich evaluates the credibility of news, concluded, in September 2022, that 20% of the videos circulating on the TikTok about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US school shootings and Covid-19 vaccines were false or misleading.

The AFP, which does fact-checking, is paid by the TikTok in various Spanish-speaking countries in Asia and Oceania, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America to verify videos that potentially contain false information. These videos are taken by tiktok if the AFP teams prove that the information is false.