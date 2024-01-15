TikToker developed a surefire way to trick militiamen and enter the Caracas metro without paying

TikToker Hebert Sanchez, known as Mr. Contents on social networks, starred in a series of videos that went viral among Internet users by demonstrating his ingenuity to enter the Caracas metro without paying his fare.

lapatilla.com

All users of the subway system are aware of the fact that the payment method (necessarily with a debit card) makes entry difficult for many people, who have to wait for a good person to give them a ticket.

For this reason, in the images, the content creator pretended to suffer from some motor disability so that the militiamen guarding the turnstiles would step aside and let him pass without hindrance.

Right after, the TikToker dropped his pantomime and started walking normally. Knowing they had been duped, the militiamen scolded Mr. Contents, who walked off the stage without a backward glance.

In the third video, the comedian is detained by a uniformed man who already knows about his exploits, leading to laughter.

Similarly, he clarified that he did not intend to violate the image of the disabled or the militiamen. For this reason, he assures that his technique is called “Zombie” and that he practices it in the rhythm of the mega hit Thriller of the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Video: @hebertsantander /

Video: @hebertsantander /

Video: @hebertsantander /