TikTokers unite to create chocolate-covered strawberries as TikTok’s most-liked video

A video of a bowl of chocolate covered strawberries has gone mega-viral on TikTok with millions of likes and views. TikTok users are now trying to make it the most liked video on the platform.

Video-sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity since its launch in 2017, with millions of users flocking to the platform to participate in the latest trends trending on the internet.

For years, the video of Bella Poarch lipsyncing to the Millie B song “Aim to the B” has been the most liked video on TikTok, and has received over 63.5 million likes since it was published in 2020.

However, will 2024 be the year it slips to second place? TikTokers around the world think so as they strive to make a chocolate-covered strawberry video become TikTok’s most-liked video.

TikTokers want chocolate covered strawberries to become TikTok’s most liked video

A video published by TikTok users pr4yforgabs gained significant attention after it was published containing a 15-second clip of a zoomed-in on a bowl of chocolate-covered strawberries, soundtracked by Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 hit ‘What You Don’t Do for Love’. Have done.

Despite the seemingly nonchalant video, it has received over 358.6 million views on TikTok and has also received over 44.3 million likes, making it the sixth most liked video on the platform just a month after it was published. has been made.

Due to the amazing success of the video, TikTok users around the world are uniting to make it the most liked video on TikTok and oust Bella Porch from the first position.

Many people on TikTok are campaigning for Strawberries to Beat the Porch’s video and it has also been promoted by top TikTok creators like Noah Glenn Carter.

People are also commenting on the strawberry video to make it reach more viewers. There are over 649,000 comments, and most of them mention liking it more than Bella Porch’s video.

One person tried to get more engagement by writing: “B00ST this beats Bella Porch! What is your favorite drink?” While other users simply added the current stats of the video and how many likes it got in a specific day and compared it to Bella Porch’s video in the comments to help drive engagement.

However, not all users are satisfied with the popularity of the video. One person said: “Why did you get 14.4 million likes on strawberries with chocolate????”

“Strawberry chocolate getting 19.7 million likes is crazy,” a second person commented on February 17.