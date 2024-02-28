Tim Wakefield’s widow dies five months after pitcher

Stacey Wakefield, the widow of former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, died of cancer five months after the pitcher’s death.

Stacey Wakefield, the widow of veteran Major League pitcher Tim Wakefield, died of cancer nearly five months after the pitcher died, the family announced Wednesday.

Stacey Wakefield died after battling pancreatic cancer. Tim Wakefield died of brain cancer on October 1 at the age of 57.

Wakefield was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016. AP

“The loss is unimaginable, especially after losing Tim five months ago. Our hearts are broken,” the family said in a statement released by the Boston Red Sox. “We feel very fortunate to have her in our lives and are consoled by the fact that she will be reunited with the love of her life, Tim.”

Tim and Stacey Wakefield married in 2002. They have two surviving children, Trevor and Brianna, born in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

As much as Tim was celebrated for his accomplishments on the field, both he and Stacy were also highly regarded in Boston for their work in the community.

Stacey worked with her husband to raise money for several charitable groups, including the Red Sox Foundation. He also worked with the Jimmy Fund, visiting patients and raising money for children’s cancer charities.